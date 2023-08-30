Auburn Football Introduces More Than 20 Gameday Enhancements

CONTRIBUTED BY AU ATHLETICS

The nation’s premier collegiate gameday experience is getting even better for the 2023 season with the implementation of more than 20 gameday enhancements. Auburn Athletics is continually working to make the gameday experience in and around Jordan-Hare Stadium the best possible for patrons. This season, Auburn has made several enhancements and improvements in food service, wifi and game presentation.

Some of the 2023 gameday enhancements and adjustments include:

STADIUM CAPACITY INCREASED

Off the heels of record-setting season ticket sales, and through the introduction of several new premium seating options and experiences within Jordan-Hare Stadium, seating capacity for the 2023 season has been increased to 88,043.

NEW CONCESSIONS EXPERIENCES ADDED

The concessions experience at Jordan-Hare Stadium is taking a big step forward in speed and efficiency through the introduction of new grab-n-go and market style shopping concepts. These six new experiences will be spread throughout Jordan-Hare Stadium and will provide a new type of simplified concessions option to get fans back to their seat as quickly as possible.

FAST FLIGHT GRAB-N-GO CONCESSIONS

The four new “Fast Flight Grab-N-Go” experiences are designed specifically with speed and efficiency in mind. These spaces will provide streamlined concessions offerings and will provide fans the opportunity to walk through an intentionally designed concession line, grab the items they want to purchase as they progress, and proceed to the check-outs at the end of the line.

These stands will be located in the following locations:

• Lower West Concourse – Near Section 10

• Lower East Concourse – Near Section 24

• Upper West Concourse – Near Section 53

• Upper East Concourse – Near Section 114

BODDA GETTA GRAB-N-GO EXPRESS MARKETPLACES

The two new “Bodda Getta Grab-N-Go Express Marketplaces” will operate like a C-Store and are designed with variety and shop-at-your-own-pace in mind. These experiences will provide an open shopping experience, allowing fans to browse from a larger variety of concessions options — including all traditional concessions-fare, as well as new health-conscious options such as Amsterdam Café wraps — before moving to the check-out line. These marketplaces will feature standard check-out lines, as well as new camera based Mashgin instant self-checkout lanes to increase speed and efficiency at the point of sale.

These marketplaces will be located in the following locations:

• Lower Northwest Concourse – Near Section 44

• Lower Northeast Concourse – Near Section 35

STADIUM-WIDE WIFI UPGRADED AND EXPANDED

Fans can expect speed and reliability during the 2023 football season. Along with industry-leading cellular (Verizon and AT&T) service and Verizon 5G, Auburn has upgraded its in-venue WiFi system. This upgrade includes the latest WiFi6 technology, covering all stadium entrances, concourses, clubs and general seating. Any fans in attendance may now connect at no charge to the AU Guest network with no password required on gameday while in the stadium and various public spaces around the Auburn campus.

CLOSED CAPTIONING ADDED TO VIDEO BOARDS

In order to provide improved accessibility within Jordan-Hare Stadium, closed captioning has been added to the ribbon boards found on the both the east and west sides of the stadium. This service will be available on the northeast and southwest ends of the ribbon boards throughout the entirety of each game and will provide captions for all public address announcements and videos. Additionally, fans may visit AuburnTigers.com/CC to view the captioning service directly on their mobile device while inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WEST SIDE SEATING BOWL REFURBISHED

Continuing a multi-year effort, the entire lower west bowl of Jordan-Hare Stadium has been refurbished — to include new paint and concrete surfacing, new bleachers and new slip-resistant step coating.

NEW PLAY CLOCKS INSTALLED ATOP LOWER BOWL

The play clocks at Jordan-Hare Stadium now have a new home atop the lower bowl in each end zone. These new play clocks are larger in size and provide a more visible sight line for our Auburn Tigers on the field and all fans inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

TEAM TUNNEL AND FIELD ENTRANCE ENHANCED

The team entrance tunnel located adjacent to the Davis Family Locker Room at Jordan-Hare Stadium now has a new look — featuring all new LED lighting and uniquely-Auburn branding. This new tunnel experience, along with new pyro and smoke effects, will enhance the exciting moment when our Auburn Tigers take Pat Dye Field through the tunnels of the Auburn Tigers Marching Band.

ALL NEW LIGHTING EFFECTS ADDED

Stadium lighting will reach an entirely new level this season through the introduction of expanded choreographed lighting effects for videos and music, as well as the addition of a new motion-based spotlight system allowing for never-before-seen experiences inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

DJ Booth Moved to the Student Section

The center of the energy of atmosphere in Jordan-Hare Stadium just got more exciting with the introduction of the official stadium DJ into the middle of the student section.

SPECIAL NEEDS ASSISTANCE STATION FOR YOU (SNASY)

INTRODUCED

In partnership with Jackson Services and Carrier — official partners of Auburn Athletics — a new concept is being added for gameday on the Auburn University campus designed to create a comfortable and inclusive environment for individuals and families with special needs. This partnership includes the addition of a dedicated tent on Nicholls Lawn near the ADA bus drop off location, while also introducing special needs supplies to all in-stadium first aid stations for families who need assistance on gamedays. The accessible tents and spaces will offer private spaces for individuals who need a quiet and secluded environment and are designed to ensure easy entry and exit for all attendees, including those with mobility challenges. Learn more at SNASY.vip.

CARRIER COOLING STATIONS ADDED

New dedicated cooling tents — featuring Carrier HVAC units — have been added around the Jordan-Hare Stadium concourse to service fans who need a place to cool down during games. These locations can be found adjacent to each first aid station inside the station, as well as a 20×40 tent located on Nicholls Lawn. Tents are open to parents, children, elderly individuals and anyone seeking a moment of rest and relaxation.

NEW TOUCHDOWN EFFECTS SET FOR JORDAN-HARE STADIUM

Touchdown moments are getting even more exciting inside Jordan-Hare Stadium this season with the addition of new special effects — including pyro and field-level CO2 effects.

AU VIP PROGRAM INTRODUCED

Auburn Athletics has introduced Auburn VIP, an all-new program that will provide Auburn fans with the opportunity to experience a gameday like never before. This new program will allow fans the opportunity to purchase exclusive gameday experiences and behind-the-scenes access for a variety of athletic events and venues throughout the upcoming season. Auburn VIP experiences will range in price from $25 to $500+ and will go on sale each Monday at 9 a.m. CT of home game week. More information can be found at AuburnTigers.com/AUVIP.

NEW FLAGSHIP RADIO STATION ANNOUNCED

A new flagship station in Auburn-Opelika has been introduced for Auburn Football through WINGS 94.3. This includes gameday coverage beginning three-hours prior to kickoff with the Tiger Tailgate Show presented by Conecuh Sausage and concludes with the Regions Bank Locker Room Report. Fans who are interested in listening to the live broadcast while inside Jordan-Hare Stadium may do so with no delay with the purchase of a Live Sports Radio device. These are available via cash only stands on the concourse for $25 at gates one, 12 or 15 or by cards at the AU Team Shops. Previously purchased devices may be reprogrammed for only $10.

NEW ATHLETICS APP INTRODUCED

Auburn Athletics has launched a brand-new mobile app, designed in partnership with WMT. This new app will provide fans with a mobile experience that is more customizable, easier to use and offers exciting new features to enhance the overall gameday experience at Jordan-Hare Stadium — including: mobile concessions ordering, interactive stadium maps, live scores, stats and more.

FIELD LEVEL PREMIUM EXPERIENCES EXPANDED

The field level premium experience at Jordan-Hare Stadium has been reimagined for the 2023 season to include six new and improved suite experiences. Originally introduced in 2021 with one suite in the southeast corner of Jordan-Hare Stadium, this season will feature two field-level suites in each of the southwest and southeast corners of the stadium and one each in the northwest and northeast corners. These new suites, in partnership with RevelXP, will each feature televisions, fans, high-top seating, drink rails, along with premium food and beverage offerings. Suites will range in capacity from 16 to 24 guests with prices ranging per game from $200 to $1250 per person. Full-season sales have already surpassed 90% of total capacity — purchasing information can be found here.

NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SEATGEEK INTRODUCED

Auburn Athletics announced that SeatGeek will be the new Official Ticket Marketplace of Auburn University Athletics beginning with the 2023-24 academic year. All tickets listed on SeatGeek are fully verified and delivered seamlessly. This new partnership, introduced in coordination with Paciolan at schools across the country, replaces prior secondary market partnerships and will now be the sole fully integrated, secondary-market partner for Auburn Athletics.

Auburn football will open the 2023 season with a sold-out Kickoff on The Plains on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. against UMass in Jordan-Hare Stadium. While season tickets, Four-Packs and games against UMASS, Samford, Georgia, Ole Miss and Alabama are already sold out, single-game tickets remain available for home matchups versus Mississippi State and New Mexico State and may be purchased by visiting AubTix.com while supplies last. Inventory for other sold-out matchups is available for purchase through SeatGeek — the Official Ticket Marketplace of Auburn Athletics.