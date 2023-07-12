A ‘ Purr ’ fect Summer Night: Wine, Whiskers and Wags

The Lee County Humane Society will partner with Botanic this year to host the inaugural Wine, Whiskers and Wags event.

BY LIVI WELCH

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY —

Summer pairs well with many things — grilled hamburgers, water slides and evening walks around the neighborhood. But few things pair better with summer than a glass of wine. Well, start “woofing” for joy, because the Lee County Humane Society is hosting its first ever Wine, Whiskers and Wags on Monday, July 17, hosted by Botanic. The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1702 Frederick Road.

The night features four wines, ranging from pinot noir, chardonnay, zinfandel and a sparkling riesling, served by Botanic’s personal wine steward. The introduced wines will include the name, region, aroma and flavor as well as appearance and structure.

Additionally, each wine will be paired with a selection of tasty hors d’oeuvres to maximize the flavor experience for guests attending.

All of the wines served were chosen from wineries that support animal causes and shelters and are sustainably grown in biodiverse environments.

“The care[ful] planning and prepping that Botanic provides is amazing,” said Jenny Warren, LCHS’s outreach and development coordinator. “Recently, we worked with them when they hosted our Assisi Society Reception. They did a wonderful job with the food. The experience and their people are just fantastic.”

It isn’t hard to see why the two enjoy working together. Both LCHS and Botanic adore their furry friends.

“I love that they have chickens, geese and all types of pets roaming around,” Warren said.

There are many sponsoring this event, including Railroad Investment Group, Auburn University Credit Union, Michael Kelley-Legacy Law, Lowder Scott Real Estate & Prestige Properties, The Sexton Family, Kali Chadick-State Farm and UDA Technologies.

“We couldn’t do it without their support,” Warren said. “It’s so important to have sponsors because it allows us to raise money for the shelter.”

Though contracted through the cities of Auburn and Opelika for its animal control services, LCHS relies on donations to meet the yearly budget.

“[The contracts] only provide 30 to 35% of our budget,” Warren said. “We are dependent [on] adoption fees and private contributions for [the other] 60 to 70%. We couldn’t do it without the support of our staff, donors, board members and volunteers. It’s a must for us to have our continued campaigns and fundraiser events.”

From grants to assist in covering costs for kennels and food, to free vaccine and microchip events and a program named SNYP (Spay Neuter Your Pet) that helps families have their pet spayed or neutered for only $5 (depending on income), LCHS has a lot to provide the community.

“I don’t think people realize how much LCHS has to offer,” Warren said. “Yes, we take stray pets and we help our shelter pets find new homes, but we do much more than people [know]. Once we had a lady who didn’t have transportation for her pet and someone went and picked her dog up so they could get their shots and be treated at the vet. We are also transparent in our newsletters and social media about our shelter being full and give accurate info of how many intakes, volunteer hours, heartworm treatments and adoptions we have each month. We are constantly trying to educate our audience on safety measures for their pets [as well.]”

Though the Lee County Humane Society has been around since 1974, it is looking toward a fresh start this October.

“We are rebranding and planning a name change,” Warren said. “It’s a secret what our name will be, but we are teasing the upcoming news.”

Check out LCHS’s website www.leecountyhumane.org/donate-now for more information on Wine Whiskers & Wags and other ways to support LCHS.