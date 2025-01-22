It’s that time again — Girl Scout Cookies now on sale

CONTRIBUTED BY GIRL SCOUTS OF SOUTH ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY — Girl Scout Cookie season is in full swing. The 2025 cookie lineup includes the full spread of classic flavors, including Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils and Do-si-dos. This will be the last year S’mores will be available, so be sure to stock up.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. By selling cookies, Girl Scouts learn five skills that are essential to leadership, to success and to life.

Goal Setting

Girl Scouts learn how to set goals and create a plan to reach them.

Girl Scouts learn to make decisions on their own and as a team.

Girl Scouts learn how to create a budget and handle money.

Girl Scouts find their voice and build confidence through customer interactions.

Girl Scouts learn to act ethically, both in business and in life.

If you know a registered Girl Scout, support her and her troop by finding out how she’s selling cookies, whether in person, online or both. If you don’t know a scout, pick up your favorite flavors at the following local booth locations:

AUBURN

Kroger-Auburn, 300 N. Dean Road

Friday, Jan. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26, noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 2, 2 to 4 p.m.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2047 E. University Dr.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 to 4 p.m.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1810 Shug Jordan Parkway

Saturday, Feb. 1, noon to 2 p.m.

Southside Market, 120 E. Samford Ave.

Friday, Jan. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1, noon to 2 p.m.

Premier Eye, 2900 E. University Dr.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon

Walmart, 1717 S. College St.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 to 4 p.m.

Ross House Coffee, 320 W. Magnolia Ave.

Friday, Jan. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 am. to noon

Dollar General-Auburn, 196 E. University Dr.

Saturday, Jan. 25, noon to 2 p.m.

OPELIKA

Alabama Fried Chicken & Fish, 1479 Fox Run Pkwy.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2 to 4 p.m.

Kroger – Tiger Town, 2460 Enterprise Dr.

Saturday, Jan. 25, noon to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1, noon to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lowe’s, 1701 Frederick Road

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 to 4 p.m.

Rack Room Shoes, 2594 Enterprise Dr.

Saturday, Jan. 25, noon to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 to 6 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter, 2900 Pepperell Parkway

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 to 4 p.m.

Find other locations of Girl Scout Cookie booths by using the Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutssa.org/en/cookies.html.

You may also order cookies online for delivery straight to your door. Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is offering discounted shipping for orders of 4-12 packages for direct shipment: 4–12 Packages are $6.49 each (more than half-off standard shipping fee!). Customers who would like to order more than 12 packages will only receive discounted shipping if they place multiple orders of 4-12 packages. Want to order cookies to be shipped but don’t know a Girl Scout? Email customercare@girlscoutssa.org.

ABOUT GIRL SCOUTS OF SOUTH ALABAMA

Through programs in 30 counties in southern Alabama, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, call 800-239-6636 or visit www.girlscoutssa.org