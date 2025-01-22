Beauregard wrestlers headed to state tourney for first time

BY CONNOR SALTER

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA – The Beauregard High School wrestling team is headed to its first-ever state tournament. The Hornets secured a spot in the state tournament after defeating Montevallo 54-27 on Jan. 16.

Beauregard started their playoff run by hosting the 5A Region 1 Championship on Jan. 11. The Hornets defeated Elberta, 54-30; Charles Henderson, 75-6; Valley, 78-6; and BrewTech, 66-14. Beauregard then defeated Montevallo 54-27 last Thursday to secure their spot in the State Championship.

“We set a goal at the end of last season to be even better because we knew what type of talent we were going to have this season,” said coach Wade Thorn. Because the team won its region, it meant that they didn’t have to travel and had the advantage of its home gym.

“The support… has been overwhelming — it has really helped us be successful,” he said.

“Our biggest strength has been the leadership from our Juniors. They’ve been wrestling since they were 5 or 6 years old, and we’re just now reaping the benefits.”

Beauregard is spearheaded by the three dominant juniors, Brody Edwards, Reece Thorn and Parker Van Noy, all of whom have more than 40 wins.

Thorn said one of the rewarding parts of this championship run has been watching the athletes buy into the coaches’ messages as the season progressed.

“It doesn’t matter what a ranking may have you at on paper,” he said. “Until we go to work and show that the rankings are accurate, it won’t matter.”

Another factor of the team’s success has been the support from the parents and community.

“These local businesses are the heart and the soul of the team,” Thorn said. “If it weren’t for their funding we wouldn’t be where we are today. If it weren’t for the parents working the concession stands and parking out in the cold and rain, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

“Win, lose or draw, I want this strong class of juniors to not be satisfied,” stated coach Thorn. “Y’all have to be the model, y’all have to be the standard.” Coach Thorn had a simple message for his team, “you have one match, one guy, one job, focus on your opponent and study them.”

Beauregard will travel to Bill Harris Arena on the 24th to take on Springville in the 5A Semifinals. If victorious they will turn around and compete in the State Finals the same day.