Protect yourself this holiday season

Tips to protect people, property during hustle & bustle

BY DAVID BELL

FOR THE OBSERVER

The Christmas holiday season is the most festive time of year with all the colorful lights and decorations displayed on and around homes and other structures. While they are beautiful sights to behold, they can also pose hidden dangers, particularly fire hazards. No one likes to think about such risks, but there are simple precautions to help ensure a safe and incident-free holiday.

The U.S. Fire Administration suggests that you take time to make sure you are using holiday decorations appropriately.

“Some lights are for indoor or outdoor use, but not both. It’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully,” said USFA Chief Keith Bryant. “Also, replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.”

“Holiday lights should be hung with clips instead of nails to avoid puncturing the cords,”

Bryant added. “And, again, follow the manufacturer’s instructions regarding the number of strands that can be connected together.”

If your home features a live Christmas tree, it should be watered daily to prevent the needles from drying out, and make sure it is displayed well away from any heat source.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly half of all holiday decoration fires happen because they are placed too close to heaters or fireplaces. And rather than using open-flame candles, consider battery-operated flameless candles instead, which can look, smell and feel like the real deal.

“The most common types of incidents we respond to locally during the holiday season are fires related to cooking,” said Opelika Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Fields. “People sometimes get distracted, and it only takes a second for things to get out of control. Residents should have a fire extinguisher near all cooking areas and fireplaces.”

Each year, a growing number of people are using portable gasoline generators to power large outdoor displays, which could pose a different type of risk.

“These generators need to be operated in a well-ventilated area away from residential living spaces,” said Fields. “They omit carbon monoxide, which is odorless and can cause death.”

In addition to various measures of fire prevention, it’s important for families to have an escape plan in place should there be a residential fire.

“First and foremost, every home should have smoke detectors, which need to be checked every six months to make sure they are in good operating condition,” said Auburn Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Jordan. “If fire is present, all family members should know the best route of escape, and calmly exit the home as quickly as possible. Have a pre-arranged outside meeting place a safe distance away and then call 911.”

Once the Christmas season has passed, fire officials encourage residents to promptly and properly discard their live trees. Don’t leave them in a garage or against the side of your home. Branches will quickly dry out and become susceptible to fire.

Also, bring outdoor lights inside to prevent hazards and help them last longer.

By making safety a top priority, we can all do our part to assure a festive, safe and Merry Christmas.

Police: Shoppers stay aware

BY MALLORIE MCCOY

FOR THE OBSERVER

EAST ALABAMA — ‘Tis the season for gathering gifts to share with friends and family — and the season for thieves to be out in full force. Local law enforcement is encouraging citizens to not overlook safety precautions while holiday shopping — both in-store and online.

In the busy Christmas season, it’s convenient for consumers to have packages delivered straight to their homes, but this convenience has a price. Home delivery has prompted a rise in “porch pirates” — thieves who steal packages from doorsteps.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said having multiple sets of eyes on the lookout for a delivery is one way to avoid packages being stolen while not at home.

“If you are expecting package delivery to your residence, have a trusted friend, relative or neighbor keep a watch out for the delivery if you are away from home,” said Jones. “Obtain tracking information to observe delivery status to best determine when your package will arrive. Having security measures at your home [such as] video cameras [and] video active doorbells is helpful, as well.”

Another hazard of shopping for gifts online is scamming. Consumers are bombarded with advertising this time of year, and it can be confusing to determine which deals are real and which are illegitimate. Auburn Police Capt. Michael Creighton said if an offer seems unusually good, it is most likely a scam.

“Only purchase from reputable online retailers directly from their respective sites — do not link through an email,” said Creighton. “If the offer is too good to be true, then it probably is a scam or fraud.

“Do not send any personal information to unknown individuals,” he added. “If you think something may be legitimate, but you are not sure, feel free to speak to an officer to see if it is a known scam.”

When meeting a stranger to collect items purchased through an online market, ask a friend to accompany you and/or make arrangements to meet in a secure location, such as one of the Safe Zones at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Justice Center and Smiths Station Government Center. These safe exchange zones are under 24-hour video surveillance.

Those who opt to shop in person face the risk of theft as well as assault. Authorities advise it is important to stay alert and take necessary precautions to avoid becoming a victim — don’t be distracted by all the holiday hoopla. Both Jones and Creighton offer strategies to prevent car burglaries and shopping lot assault.

“Always keep your vehicle locked when it’s not attended,” said Jones. “When out, park in areas that are easily viewable and at night in well-lighted areas. Remove ALL valuables from your vehicle at home and from view when shopping.”

“Carry your keys in your hands for quick entry into a vehicle and to be able to activate the panic function on the alarm,” said Creighton. “Be attentive to your surroundings, look around and stay off cell phones while walking to your vehicle.

As many travel during the holiday season, it is important to remember to protect your home when you’re away, according to Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey. He said not having valuable items visible from outside the home is most helpful in warding off possible burglars.

“The most important thing you can do to prevent burglaries is to ensure all doors and windows are locked,” Healey said. “Valuables should also be secured and not in plain view. Avoid posting on social media about travel plans, and ask a trusted friend or neighbor to check on your home while you are away. You can also set up a patrol detail with our department. Call the non-emergency dispatch at (334) 705-5260 prior to your trip to submit the request.”