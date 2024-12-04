Upcoming Events

The Piano Guys to come to Auburn Dec. 7

AUBURN — The Piano Guys will bring their spirited show to Woltosz Theatre at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center at Auburn University on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. The performance is presented as part of the Gouge’s 2024–25 Celebrity Series.

Since their serendipitous inception in a Southern Utah piano shop, The Piano Guys have established themselves as an unstoppable musical force. Consisting of Jon Schmidt (pianist, songwriter), Steven Sharp Nelson (cellist, songwriter), Paul Anderson (producer, videographer) and Al van der Beek (music producer, songwriter), the quartet delivers audacious compositions that effortlessly transcend the confines of style and genre. In 2023, they unveiled their latest album, Unstoppable, a compilation of exhilarating and emotionally profound cover songs.

Since their official debut in 2011, The Piano Guys have released 13 albums, securing six No. 1 debuts on Billboard’s Top Classical Albums chart. Their music has amassed more than two billion global streams, while their YouTube videos have garnered another 1.6 billion views. They’ve sold out concerts in almost every corner of the globe and cultivated a devoted fan base in the millions. The Piano Guys have earned recognition from publications like The New York Times and Fast Company and have graced the sets of major television networks, with appearances on CBS Sunday Morning, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

Calendar of Events

DEC. 3 – 6 — SUSCC CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Tickets are on sale now for Southern Union State Community College’s Christmas Concert, set for Dec. 3-6 at Brazeal Auditorium, 750 Roberts St., on the Wadley campus. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. nightly, Tuesday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets must be reserved in advance by calling the business office at (256) 395-2211 ext. 5113 or https://www.suscc.edu/students/production. Southern Union students with current student identi-fication cards, faculty and staff are admitted free with a reserved ticket.

DEC. 6, 13 & 20 — MRS. CLAUS STORIES & S’MORES

Enjoy a holiday story, crafts and treats on the three Fridays leading up to Christmas at Marriott Grand National Re-sort in Opelika. On Dec. 6, 13 & 20 from 5:15 to 6 p.m., Mrs. Claus will read stories aloud in the Lobby Lounge. After story time, enjoy s’mores on the lawn. This event is free and open to the public. Kids are welcome to wear their festive outfits or pajamas.

DEC. 6 — SNOPELIKA PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

Opelika’s SNOPELIKA Christmas Parade will take place in historic downtown Opelika on Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. At the conclusion of the parade, Opelika’s Courthouse Square will transform into a snowy winter wonder-land, complete with Christmas music, snowball fights, food trucks, picture opportunities galore and a chance to visit with Santa Claus on the Courthouse steps. Lighting of the city’s 72-foot-tall Christmas tree will take place at 8:30 p.m.

DEC. 7 — 29TH ANNUAL COOKIE WALK

The 29th annual Cookie Walk fundraiser to support Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity is is scheduled for Satur-day, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at True Deliverance Holiness Church, located at 936 N. Donahue Dr. in Auburn. The WeHelp Coalition of Churches needs volunteers to lend their time and talents to bake and donate cookies and spread the word about the event. Then, on Dec. 7, come buy cookies for your holiday parties or as gifts for your friends, your relatives, your office and yourself! Cookies will be sold by the pound, and purchases will help build another Habitat Home in Lee County. More information is available on Facebook: Great Christmas Cookie Walk of Lee County, Alabama.

DEC. 7 — MASTER GARDENERS WREATH WORKSHOP

On Dec. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Lee County Alabama Extension and the Lee County Master Gardeners of Alabama will be out at the garden (1103 Glenn St., Opelika) for a holiday workshop. Adults will receive materials to make wreaths from local, natural materials. For the kiddos, we’ll be making bird feeders out of pine cones. There will also be local food and craft vendors and other festivities.

DEC. 7 — AUMC CHRISTMAS MARKET

Auburn United Methodist Church (137 South Gay St.) will host its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free, and parking is available in the church lots on Magnolia and on Gay Streets. Shop local arts, crafts, baked goods and frozen soups and casseroles. For more than 50 years the United Women of Faith at AUMC have used all proceeds from the annual Christmas Market to support local area missions.

DEC. 7 — BLACKBELT TREASURES @ PEBBLE HILL

Join the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities and Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center for a special holiday market — Blackbelt Treasures at Pebble Hill — on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn. Featured artists include Betty Anderson (Gee’s Bend dolls), Billy Baggett (metal sculptures), Duncan Black (pottery), Carole Bandy Carson (painting), Angela Fernandez (mixed media), Kristin Law (pottery and mixed media), Andrew McCall (vine baskets and barn wood art), Bud Rogers (woodcrafts), Laura Spencer (goat milk soap and natural skincare) and Elizabeth Taylor (jewelry). Plus, there will be homemade fudge and pecan snacks from Flying Bassett Farm.

DEC. 7 — HO HO HIKE

Tickets are now on sale for the Ho Ho Ho Hike and Holiday Celebration, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center. This event is for children ages 12 and under, who must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Children 23 months and younger are FREE with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are available at kpnc.auburn.edu/hohoho-hike. Please note that an adult ticket must be purchased first. Then, a free infant ticket and/or a child ticket may be added to the adult ticket transaction. Tickets are $15 per per-son plus online fees for participants 24 months (2 years) and older. Make sure to purchase tickets early — this event sells out fast! Co-hosted by the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center will transform into a Winter Wonderland full of nature-themed crafts, performances, cookies, hot chocolate and a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This event will also include the traditional HoHoHo Hike, a unique and fun “San-ta-hunt” where you will hike the Preserve looking for the elusive visitor in red, so comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

DEC. 7 — BRUNCH WITH SANTA

Santa Claus is coming to the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa on Saturday, Dec. 7, for Brunch with Santa. Enjoy an omelet and waffle station, train rides on the North Pole Express and time with Santa and his elves. There will also be holiday arts & crafts and holiday themed movies playing. Seatings are available at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The cost is $39 per adult, $24 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under. To reserve a seat, call (334) 737-2117.

DEC. 8 —GINGERBREAD VILLAGE DISPLAY

East Alabama’s largest Gingerbread Village display will debut Sunday, Dec. 8, inside The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center just after the Auburn Downtown Christmas Parade concludes. This event is free to the general public and will remain open through New Year’s Day.

DEC. 8 — AUBURN CHRISTMAS PARADE

The Auburn Christmas Parade will step off on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. in downtown Auburn, hosted by the Down-town Merchants Association and sponsored by Thames Orthodontics. For more information, visit downtownauburnonline.com.

DEC. 9 —EAST ALABAMA COMMUNITY BAND

The East Alabama Community Band will present its holiday concert on Monday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church.

DEC. 10 — EAST ALABAMA CIVIC CHORALE

The seventy-five voice East Alabama Civic Chorale, sponsored by the East Alabama Arts Association, will present its annual Christmas Concert Tuesday, Dec.10 at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Auburn First Baptist Church

DEC. 9, 16 — JINGLE RAILS

Santa will be available for free photos in downtown Opelika from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays Dec. 2, 9 and 16. Shop. Stop. Photo Op! Sponsored by Opelika Main Street.

DEC. 12 — AJHS BAND FALL CONCERT

Auburn Junior High School will host its Fall Concert on Thursday, Dec. 12. The Concert Band will perform at 6 p.m., followed by the Symphonic Band at 6:30 p.m., the Wind Symphony at 7 p.m. and the Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m.

DEC. 13 — CHRISTMAS IN A RAILROAD TOWN

Christmas in a Railroad Town is a holiday favorite that fills downtown Opelika with entertainment, live animals, train rides, activities for families and more. 6 to 9 p.m.

DEC. 13 — COLLINWOOD LUMINARIES

The Collinwood Luminaries is a neighborhood event with live characters and animals showing the path to the Christ. Drive through the neighborhood lined with more than 1,200 luminaries on Dec. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. Rain date will be Dec. 14.

DEC. 13-17 — VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH CHRISTMAS

Life-sized Old World Santas and other Christmas displays will be featured on homes in the North Opelika Historic District on Eighth and Ninth Streets during the 31st Annual Victorian Front Porch Christmas, set for Dec. 13-17. The community event features entertainment, hot chocolate at nearby churches and neighbors strolling in period costumes.

DEC. 14 — HOLLY JOLLY SHOP & DROP

Auburn Parks & Rec presents the second annual Holly Jolly Drop & Shop at Frank Brown Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 14. Kids ages 5-12 are invited to make holiday crafts, write letters to Santa, enjoy snacks and play games, giving parents an opportunity to do some kid-free holiday shopping. The event is free, but participants must register in advance at auburnal.myrec.com. Space is limited so register early.

DEC. 14 — CHRISTMAS MARKET

There will be a Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika, featuring free stockings for the kids, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a variety of vendors with lots of goodies. For more information, call (213) 220-9943.

THRU DEC. 14 — JURIED PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW

Auburn Arts Association presents the 2024 Juried Photography Show, on exhibit through Dec. 14, at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center in Auburn, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

DEC. 14 — UPTOWN COLUMBUS HOLLY JOLLY MARKET

Uptown Columbus’ 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Market is coming Saturday, Dec. 14. Shop for holiday-inspired items, jewelry, local baked goods, jams, homemade items, woodcraft signs, charcuterie board boxes and more from unique vendors while enjoying live Christmas music and a visit from Santa. This one-day market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon along the 1000-1100 blocks of Broadway.

DEC. 19 THROUGH 21 ROCKY BROOK ROCKET REINDEER EXPRESS

Come to Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park) from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19-21 and enjoy train rides around the park ($2 per person), s’mores around the campfire ($1 each), free visits with Santa Claus and concessions and hot chocolate (prices vary).

DEC. 31 — NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH

Ring in the New Year at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa’s spectacular New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests can enjoy a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, photo booth with festive décor, balloon drop and a midnight countdown complete with a champagne toast. Dance the night away as we welcome 2025. Several packages are available. Visit Eventbrite.com to see options and reserve your spot.

ONGOING — ATTENTION ORCHID LOVERS

The East Alabama Orchid Society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Opelika Public Li-brary in Meeting Room 2, located at the rear of the library next to the train mural. Anyone interested in growing orchids is encouraged to attend the meetings. There are orchid growers of all levels and abilities who meet to learn and discuss growing orchids from the members. At each meeting, members will bring their blooming plants to share with the group. For more information about the meetings, contact David Stanbury at: stanbdm@auburn.edu.