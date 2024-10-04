Opelika to host 400+ pickleballers at tourney

CONTRIBUTED BY A-O TOURISM

OPELIKA — The Opelika Pickleball Club, in partnership with Auburn-Opelika Tourism, will host more than 400 competitors from 10 states who preregistered for Paddles at the Plex, a four-day tournament to be held Oct. 3-6 at the Sportsplex.

The club, a community organization that promotes the sport of pickleball to individuals and groups of all ages, invites the public to attend as spectators. Admission is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Age brackets are 10+, 30+, 45+, 60+, 65+ and 70+. Skill levels are 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5+ (using WPR ratings).

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 3 — senior (60+) men’s singles and senior women’s doubles

Friday, Oct. 4 — men’s doubles and women’s singles

Saturday, Oct. 5 — mixed doubles

Sunday, Oct. 6 — under 60 men’s singles and under 60 women’s doubles

For more information, visit opelikapickleball.com.