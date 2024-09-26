Local author reads ‘Monkey Tales’

Children’s book tells about adventures of monkeys formerly housed at Opelika park

CONTRIBUTED BY ARTS ASSOCIATION OF EAST ALABAMA

OPELIKA — “Monkey Tales,” a children’s book by Angela George, was featured by The Book Club, the literary section of the Arts Association of East Alabama. The book is subtitled, “An Adventure in O Town” and follows the antics of the spider monkeys once caged in Municipal Park through the streets of Opelika.

George owns and operates O Town Ice Cream with her husband Chris. Although a native of Rhode Island, she has become an active member of the Opelika community, serving on several boards and non-profits. Her love for the community and its people sparked her to write her first children’s book.

Madison Brooks, an Auburn University graduate, illustrated the book. Copies of the book can be purchased at O Town Ice Cream.

The Book Club, a new section of AAEA, was established to highlight local authors and their work.