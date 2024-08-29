Inaugural ‘Live on The Plains’ music festival announced

AO Tourism announces Nov. 9 concert featuring headliner Tyler Childers

CONTRIBUTED BY AO TOURISM

LEE COUNTY — Auburn-Opelika Tourism will present the inaugural Live on The Plains music festival on Saturday, Nov. 9, featuring performances by Tyler Childers, Mountain Grass Unit, Braxton Keith, Bayker Blakenship and Hudson Westbrook.

The upscale music event, planned to be held annually, will take place at Sistrunk Farms, making it easily accessible for both local residents and visitors from across the Southeast.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of bringing Live on The Plains to the Auburn area,” said Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “Auburn-Opelika Tourism is always looking for opportunities to introduce new experiences, and this concert series is set to become an exciting new tradition.”

Auburn is known as a hub for top-tier sports, and by hosting Live on the Plains, the city will also cement its place as a destination for unparalleled cultural and entertainment experiences, Bridges said, explaining that the festival is “a tribute to everything that makes Auburn great, bringing together the city’s culinary delights, unique local businesses and the energy of a live music event.”

“The support from the Auburn community has been unprecedented,” said Nathan Baugh of Peachtree Entertainment. “From top performances to amenities that will appeal to families, we are dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages.”

“The Auburn Chamber is excited to welcome Peachtree Entertainment as a new member of the chamber and community,” said Anna Hovey, president and CEO of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. “We are also thankful for the emphasis Peachtree places on supporting local businesses and collaboration. We hope this first concert will see great support from the community and we look forward to a long partnership ahead.”

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at the event website, liveontheplains.com. For more information and updates, follow Live on The Plains on Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT AUBURN-OPELIKA TOURISM

Auburn-Opelika Tourism is a nonprofit service organization driving economic impact and improving the quality of life in our community through tourism and travel. For more information, visit aotourism.com.

ABOUT PEACHTREE

ENTERTAINMENT

Peachtree Entertainment is a nationally acclaimed concert promoter committed to spotlighting rising talent. As pioneers in identifying and nurturing new talent, Peachtree Entertainment has played a key role in launching the touring careers of artists like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and more.