Ambassadors of Change bringing community together

Council of leaders aims to make Opelika a better place to live and work

BY DAVID BELL

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The accomplishments of a group of people working together toward achieving a common goal are being realized on the streets, in schools and across communities in the city of Opelika.

Formed in 2021 through the Opelika Police Department, the Ambassadors of Change Council is comprised of multiple organizations and community advocates whose mission is to work together on various projects and issues, uplifting and empowering all citizens and residents to make Opelika a better place to live and work.

“Before the Council was formed, we had a lot of different organizations working on individual projects throughout the city,” said Council Chair Tiffany Gibson. “It was decided that we should come together and collaborate our efforts collectively for greater impact and better results.”

Gibson operates a local non-profit organization called Girls’ STEPS Inc., which encourages girls in grades 3-12 to join a movement that prepares them to become leaders in their schools, communities and life beyond. The program focuses on providing opportunities through education, advocacy and support.

“My organization and others like it were part of a small group at first, but the Ambassadors of Change Council quickly grew,” Gibson said.

The initial focus of the council was to help support the mission and values of the Opelika Police Department, facilitate communication between residents and police and help bring the five wards of Opelika together as a whole community. In monthly meetings, representatives from the local court system, public schools and community advocacy groups supplied information about their individual cares and concerns and ways the Ambassadors of Change could assist.

As additional needs and objectives were identified, the Council expanded its outreach to the Opelika City School District by sponsoring an annual “Back to School Bash,” distributing free school supplies to children in grades K-12.

“Our third consecutive event was held on July 20 at the Covington Recreation Center,” Gibson said. “Approximately 60 organizations and 400 students participated in the activities that also included food and entertainment, a College Expo and parent information sessions with Opelika City Schools officials to answer questions regarding registration status, lunch programs and transportation. We also had drawings for gift cards totaling over $1,000 for back-to-school clothing.”

Other collaborations have involved expertise on how to successfully write grants for non-profit organizations and how to establish data platforms to make the application process easier. Community surveys are conducted on a regular basis to help identify other areas of need throughout the city.

The Ambassadors of Change Council currently meets quarterly at the Opelika Public Library, with the next meeting scheduled for Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

“The public is invited to attend, and we encourage everyone who is interested in making our city the best it can be to come and join us,” Gibson said.

Opelika Ambassadors of Change maintains a Facebook page that contains information about upcoming activities and events.