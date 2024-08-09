City Council News | Aug. 8, 2024

Opelika Council recognizes YouthBuild Program graduate

BY MICHELLE KEY

Opelika’s Mayor Gary Fuller and the city council recognized Montravious Turpin as Opelika Housing Authority’s First “YouthBuild” Program Graduate during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Turpin enrolled in the program approximately eight months ago.

The program is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program that provides job training and educational opportunities for youth, ages 18-24, who have not completed their High School Diploma.

Turpin said that he plans to become a fireman and has accepted an apprenticeship with the Opelika Fire Department.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Fuller appointed Sutricia Johnson to the Opelika Housing Authority to fill an existing term that expires Oct. 18, 2025.

The council held public hearings on the following agenda items:

The demolition of property located at 108 Plum Ave. and then later voted to approve the demolition. The property owner spoke and informed the council that she plans to have the structure demolished herself.

A weed abatement assessment for 1600 Bruce Ave. The council later approved the assessment.

A weed abatement assessment for property located at 607 Dogwood Ave. The council later approved the assessment.

A weed abatement assessment for property located at 2102 S. Long St. The council later approved the assessment.

An ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone property located at 704 1st Ave., 104 N. 7th St. and a lot on North 7th Street, from C-2 to C-1. The council later introduced the proposed ordinance for its first reading.

An ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone property located ta 711 Pleasant Drive, R-5M to C-2. The council later introduced the proposed ordinance for its first reading.

The council approved a bid from Whatley Construction for the W. Carver Hall Roofing Project in the amount of $204,000.

The council approved a bid from Gridco Inc. for new 115kV Transmission Line for Opelika Power Services for an amount of a little more than $607,500.

The council approved expense reports from various departments.

The council approved a resolution to designate city personal property surplus and authorize its disposal.

The council approved a resolution to accept the dedication of the right-of-way of Granberry Drive.

The council approved a resolution to amend the CDBG PY2022 Action Plan.

The council approved a resolution to approve the CDBG PY2024 Budget and Annual Action Plan.

The council approved the amending of the Organizational Charts of Various Departments to be effective Aug. 6, 2024.

The council approved the amending the Organizational Charts of Various Departments to be effective Oct. 1, 2024.

The council approved a resolution for a contract for services with the USA Team Handball Wheelchair National Team for an amount of $10,000 to help raise awareness around adapted athletics and benefits of inclusive sports in the city of Opelika as well as other events.

The council approved a one year contract extension with SDAC Inc. for the city-wide ADA Roadway Improvements Project for an amount of $1 million.

The council approved a right-of-way encroachment license agreement with MM Development LLC for the Southern Pines Entrance Sign.

The council approved a signal agreement with ALDOT for new signals at Exit 60 ramps and Marvyn Parkway.

The council approved a request for a retail wine and beer off premise alcohol license from Shri Babaji DM LLC doing business as Opelika Mart.

The council approved a request for a retail wine and beer off premise alcohol license from Tiger 1 Management Inc. doing business as On Point.

The council approved a request for a special event retail alcohol license for Aug. 16, from Texas Roadhouse Holdings LLC doing business as Texas Roadhouse.

The council approved a request for a special event retail alcohol license for Sept. 20, from Texas Roadhouse Holdings LLC doing business as Texas Roadhouse.

The council approved a request for a special event retail alcohol license for Oct. 12, fromBrewzle LLC. doing business as Brewzle Bourbon Festival.

The council approved a street closure request from Opelika Main Street for the annual On the Tracks event to be held Sept. 27.

The council set the date of a public hearing on petition to revoke certain business licenses for BRP Hospitality LLC, doing business as Springwood Hotel, located at 1002 Columbus Parkway. The council voted to approved an ordinance to authorize the conversion to electronic records, use of electronic signatures, and adoption of an Electronic Records Management Policy.

The council voted to approved an ordinance to authorize the conveyance of real property, where Opelika Middle School is located, to the Opelika City Schools Board of Education.

The council introduced an ordinance to amend Chapter 14 of the City Code of Ordinances: Exempting City Sales and Use Tax on the Sale of Hearing Instruments for its first reading.

The council introduced an ordinance to amend Chapter 26 of the City Code of Ordinances: Relating to Encampment in Public Places for its first reading.

The council introduced an ordinance to for an annexation petition by Prestige Worldwide Rentals LLC, pertaining to 109.9 acres of land lcoated at Lee Rd 171 [Wigdon Road] for its first reading.

The council introduced an ordinance to authorize the conveyance of real property, where Carver Primary School is located, to the Opelika City Schools Board of Education for its first reading.

The council approved the appointment of Mike Buckalew to the Historic Preservation Commission for a new term that will expire Aug. 19, 2027.

The council approved the reappointment of Debbie Purves and Elaine Burton to the Historic Preservation Commission for new terms that will expire Aug. 19, 2027.

The council approved the reappointment of Harvey Floyd to the Opelika Redevelopment Authority for a new term that will expire Aug. 7, 2030.

The council approved the reappointment of Richard Patton to the Opelika Redevelopment Authority for a new term that will expire Aug. 7, 2030.

Auburn Council marks city employee service anniversaries

BY ANITA STIEFEL

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council met in regular session on Aug. 6, with Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Beth Whitten moderating in the absence of Mayor Ron Anders, who was reportedly ill. The meeting began with recognition of a number of employees with service anniversaries.

Among the longer-term honorees were Chris Lockhart of Environmental Services, Greg Nelson of Information Technology and Richard Phillips of Inspection Services, each of whom have 20 years of services. Matthew Coffey from the Auburn Police Department, who was recognized for 25 years of service, and Freddie Baker with Environmental Services, who was recognized for 35 years of service.

The council congratulated retirees David Ponder from Engineering Services, who was honored for 34 years of service, and Renata Sanford‐Turk from the Parks and Recreation Department, who was honored for 25 years of service.

The council also recognized Erika Sprouse of the city’s Finance Department as employee of the month.

IN OTHER BUSINESS