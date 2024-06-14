Vacation Bible School schedule

SHADY GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH

Shady Grove Baptist Church invites you to go “On The Trail” with us at Vacation Bible School, set for June 17-20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

We’ll travel to the Old West and learn about the good guys and the bad guys in the Bible, and we’ll have a lot of fun panning for gold, riding horses and a whole lot more. And we’ll eat what the cowboys ate on the trail.

Register your little buckaroos today by calling (334) 524-2351.

Located at 2197 Lee Road 177, Opelika.

EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH

The theme of Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s VBS is “Growing in God’s Garden,” and will focus on growing in the virtues of faith, hope and love, featuring Bible stories, songs, art projects and meals centered around familiar parables that Jesus taught.

VBS will be held June 10-12 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (dinner will be served) and there will be a closing service and celebration at 5:30 p.m. on June 13. The church is located at 800 1st Avenue in Opelika.

Open to ages 3 years (if potty trained) through rising 5th graders.

E-mail questions to: gillianne.m.sharp@gmail.com.

CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH

Every day is an adventure at Breaker Rock Beach, from the morning waves crashing against the shore to evenings filled with bonfires and s’mores! At Breaker Rock Beach, kids will learn to recognize the difference between what the world says is true and what God says is true.

Come to Vacation Bible School at Central Baptist Church at 1611 2nd Avenue in Opelika on July 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All children ages 3 years through sixth grade are welcome. Parents may register their children online at: myvbs.org/cbcopelika.

UNION GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH

Union Grove Baptist Church would like to invite you to “Breaker Rock Beach” Vacation Bible School. Race along the sand with your brightly colored kite, join friends to make the most amazing sandcastle, or gaze in wonder at the mysteries found in a glimmering tide pool.

The dates for Vacation Bible School are July 17 & 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for classes from Pre-K to 6th grade. We also have an Adult Class. There will be a nursery for the parents who attend the Adult Class.

Family Night will be July 19 starting at 5:30 p.m., where the children will perform their VBS songs, followed by finger foods & refreshments in the Family Life Center.

Register for VBS by calling the church office 334-749-0461, stop by the church (4009 Lee Road 391 Opelika) or go online to www.myvbs.org/ugbcopelika.

If you have any questions, call the church office or email ugbcopsecretary@gmail.com.