Southern Union announces ‘Ahead of the Herd’ adult education program

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

LEE COUNTY — Southern Union State Community College’s Adult Education Department announces a unique opportunity for students seeking to enhance their academic skills and jumpstart their college careers. The “Ahead of the Herd” advancement course is a specially designed crash course aimed at improving students’ proficiency in English and math.

This intensive course is scheduled to run July 15-25, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to noon. A limited number of seats are available, ensuring personalized attention and support for each participant. This course is an excellent opportunity for students to refine their skills in preparation for the Accuplacer test, with a retake available at the end of the course.

“Ahead of the Herd” is not just about test preparation; it offers tangible benefits for students, according to a press release. Participants can earn college credit for Orientation 101, setting them on a path toward academic success. Furthermore, upon completion of the Alabama Career Essentials and MAP, students can earn a free college class of up to four credit hours, providing a significant boost to their educational journey.

To qualify for this opportunity, students must meet specific criteria: an ACT Math score of 13 or less, or a score of 220 or less on the QAS for the Accuplacer. For English, an ACT score of 16 or less, or a score of 4 or less on the Accuplacer, is required.

For more information and to register, contact Connor Chauveaux (cchauveaux@suscc.edu).