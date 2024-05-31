Obituaries | May 30, 2024

WILLIAM ROBERTS DEAN



William Roberts Dean passed away peacefully on May 20, 2024.

Born in Alexandria, Virginia, while his father served in World War II, William was a lifelong resident of the Auburn/Opelika area and a beloved husband and father.

William attended Auburn University, majoring first in architecture and graduating in economics. He worked initially with his father at Dean Agency, and later established his own business, Dean Realty, in 1985. He worked with clients throughout Alabama and surrounding states, specializing in appraisals, land and timber sales and expert witness services.

An award-winning marksman in high school and college, William served in a helicopter medic unit with the Air National Guard following graduation. He remained a passionate outdoorsman for life, enjoying hunting and fishing. He could often be found tilling his garden and decrying the various pests that dared to infest his carefully tended tomatoes, which he shared with many friends. He was a wildflower enthusiast, often transplanting and propagating plants he found in the woods. Protection of habitat and stewardship of the land were high priorities for him. He was an excellent cook, incorporating produce he grew into his specialties, such as Brunswick stew and jambalaya.

William was known by all as a restorer of historic buildings in Auburn. He was very knowledgeable about materials and construction of different time periods and set high quality standards. He oversaw the restoration of Sunny Slope, which houses OLLI at Auburn. He also oversaw the moving and restoration of two other historic buildings, now located near Noble Hall and Cusseta. His most recent restoration project is the 1890 Cullars-Henry-Dean home on College Street. He has lovingly labored for many years on the maintenance and renovation of the Lowe family farmhouse, originally built around 1890 by his wife’s grandparents.

His reputation for fair and ethical opinions led to his appointment to the Lee County Probate Commission for multiple years. He served as secretary for the regional Perinatal Advisory Committee during its early years. He was a member of Lee County Board of Realtors, Auburn Arts Association, and Auburn Preservation League.

His varied interests led to friendships throughout the community — staff in restaurants adjoining his garden, plumbers, electricians, historians, builders, businessmen and artists. He quietly helped many people behind the scenes who sought his advice. He had a kind and generous spirit. He was a creative problem-solver, finding solutions when they seemed elusive.

He met his wife on a blind date when she was 16 years old, and they married four years later. He was steadfast in his love and support of her, always patient, always her rock. His family came first.

William is survived by his wife Linda Henry Dean; his son Will (Laura) and daughter Gabrielle (David); his brothers Baker (Theresa) and Robert; numerous cousins and other relatives, as well as his cherished cat Edith whom he rescued as a feral. He was predeceased by his parents Augustus Baker and Caroline Dean and his brother Daniel R. Dean.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., on June 8 at Frederick Dean Funeral Home, located at 1801 Frederick Road in Opelika. Flowers are welcome, as he adored them, or a donation in his memory to Alabama Wildlife Federation.

AUDRA CHRISTINE ARWOOD

Audra Christine Arwood, 57, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2024, at her home in Salem, with her family by her side.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1966, in LaGrange to Gerald Brown and Sandra Brown. Audra attended Troup High School. She later attended Gwinnett Technical College where she graduated with a degree in computer science.

She was survived by her husband Michael Todd Arwood; her children Zachary Dwayne Massengale, Sheena Renee Lindsey, Stacy Lynne Hodge, Michael Todd Arwood Jr.; and her grandchildren Wyatt Bradford Lindsey, Madilynn Claire Lindsey, Hendrix Alexander Hodge, Liam Nathan Hodge and Charley Mae Arwood.

Audra enjoyed spending time with her family. Her favorite hobbies included fishing with her husband on Lake Martin, watching over her cattle farm, and loving on her grandbabies. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed reading her devotionals while growing in her faith. She was a woman of immovable faith. Audra always had the ability to make anyone smile while in her presence. Her admirable strength and courage will never be forgotten.

The family appreciates all the love and support during this difficult time.

Services were held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on May 28. Interment followed at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” — Psalm 73:26

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted with all arrangements.

GREGORY DEAN DUDLEY

Gregory Dean Dudley, 68, of Opelika passed away May 22, 2024.

Mr. Gregory was born March 8, 1956, to the late Leila Mae Dudley and William L. Dudley.

Mr. Greg is survived by his brothers, Rick (Carol) Dudley, Ron (Trina) Dudley and Bill (Angela) Dudley; children, Rachel (Jeff) Senn, Cullen Dudley and Taylor Brooke Dudley; grandchildren, Aliyah and Alexa Broach; nieces, Amanda Sisk, Nicole Morgan, Ali Dudley, Katy (Ben) Gray and Brayden (Trent) Bingham; and nephews, Dick Dudley and Davis Dudley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Leilalois Dudley Henderson.

A funeral service was held May 26 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with Rev. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

RODNEY WAYNE CARR

Rodney Wayne Carr of Beauregard passed away Friday, May 24, 2024, at Bethany House in Auburn.

Rodney was born in Alexander City in 1946 and graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in 1965. He spent his adult life in Opelika, where he worked as a tire builder and then trainer at Uniroyal for 37 years. Rodney was a life long member of the Auburn Elks Lodge. He loved fishing, cards and telling his many entertaining stories to everyone he came across.

Rodney was preceded in death by his father Roy Carr; his mother Evelyn Carr; and his sister Martha Carr Cleveland.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janice Carr; daughter Ryann Jansen; granddaughters, Sydney Jansen and Adrienne Jansen; son-in-law Jacob Jansen; brother Larry Carr (Shari); and several brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika on June 1 from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by a private family burial in Alexander City at Hillview Memorial Park.