William Lorin Faurot Jr.

June 21, 1946 – January 14, 2024

William Lorin (Bill) Faurot died on Jan. 14, 2024. Bill was born on June 21, 1946, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Gladys Sadler Faurot and William L. Faurot Sr. He was adopted at the age of 13 by his maternal grandparents, Joseph B. and Lila Vinson Sadler. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Montgomery, in 1964, and from Auburn University in 1969 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation from Auburn, Bill was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He served at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland and Fort Riley, Kansas before being deployed to South Korea.

Bill was a proud father and granddaddy. He worked for Alabama Power in various capacities including as junior engineer and superintendent, for 37 years and three months before taking early retirement and moving to Auburn. He began his career in Montgomery, then was moved to Tallassee, Prattville, Demopolis and Tuscaloosa.

Bill is predeceased by his parents, William L. Faurot, Sr. And Gladys Sadler Faurot Bryant and his adoptive parents, J. B. and Lila Vinson Sadler and daughter-in-law, Julie Dunn Faurot.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ellen Faurot; one daughter, Susan (John) DiJulio, one son, John Mark Faurot; and four grandchildren; Nicholas DiJulio, Justin Faurot, Sophia DiJulio, and Dylan Faurot, and his brother, Jimmy Bryant. Bill volunteered for over 10 years at East Alabama Medical Center in the Surgery Center and served on a few committees at Auburn First Baptist Church during his retirement.

Friends were received on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Frederick Dean Funeral Home in the parlor. A short graveside service for friends and family was held Friday, Jan. 19 at Town Creek Cemetery. A memorial service will held at 1 pm on Friday at Auburn First Baptist Church. Dr. Tripp Martin officiated.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auburn First Baptist Church, 128 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn, AL 36830 or to the charity of your choice.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory handled all arrangements.