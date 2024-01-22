Billie Lyles, 96, formerly of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on Jan. 17, 2024, in Opelika, Alabama. She was born on July 21, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Martin Lyles, son, Chuck A. Lyles, her parents, Martha Peel Malloy and William Gillis Malloy and her eight sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her two daughters, Patty Owen (Eddie) of Opelika, and Jan Bachus of Nashville, Tennessee, along with her granddaughters, Angela Walton (Glenn), Kimberlee Metcalfe (Keith), Stephanie Lehman (Alex) and Ashley Conley (Shane) and grandson Matt Owen (Tommie). Billie had numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Billie will be cremated and buried with her husband at the Chattanooga National Cemetery sometime in early spring.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care Billie received from Gentiva Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation (alzheimer’sressearch.com/makeadonation/) or your favorite charity.