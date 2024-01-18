Community Calendar | 01-18-24

MISS SOUTHERN UNION PAGEANT

A new Miss Southern Union will be crowned on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater on Southern Union’s Wadley Campus. This is an official preliminary to the Miss Alabama/Miss America Pageant. Admission is $5 at the door. For more information about the pageant or to book an appearance by Miss Southern Union, contact Shondae Brown, pageant director, at 256-395-2211.

POETRY SERIES @ PEBBLE HILL

The Third Thursday Poetry Series will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The readings will be by poet Jim Peterson of Lynchburg, Virginia.

AUBURN CHORAL CO. PREVIEW

The Auburn Choral Company Competition Preview Show will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Auburn High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased on gofan.co/event/1329668.

SUNDILLA: THUNDER & RAIN

Sundilla begins its fourth decade of bringing music from around the world to Auburn with a performance by bluegrass trio Thunder & Rain on Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

12TH ANNUAL POLAR PLUNGE

The 12th Annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olymmpics will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is 2023 Trends, so dress in your favorite trend of 2023 and come ready to plunge into the frigid water for a good cause. The event will be held at Samford Pool, located at 328 E. Samford Ave. in Auburn. Registration is required at auburnal.myrec.com. Log in or create a MyRec account to sign up. All donations should be brought the day of the event in cash or by check payable to Lee County Special Olympics.

PUZZLE TOURNAMENT

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the Opelika Public Library will host the Third Annual OPL Puzzle Tournament. Teams of four will compete for prizes in adult, family and teen categories. Registration is required. Sign up at bit.ly/OPLPuzzle24.

GENEALOGY PROGRAM

The Genealogical Society of East Alabama will present a program highlighting the resources available for genealogical research at the Opelika Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon.

OPELIKA THEATRE: MEAN GIRLS

Opelika Community Theatre will present Mean Girls Jan. 25 through Feb. 4. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up. Admission is $17, with tickets on sale at www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com/ticketsshows.

CANADIAN BRASS ENSEMBLE

The Canadian Brass Ensemble will be in concert on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

PIANIST @ GOUGE CENTER

Don’t miss world-renowned pianist Simone Dinnerstein’s performance of The Eye Is the First Circle on Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. at Woltosz Theatre in the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. The performance is part of the Gouge Center’s orchestra and chamber music series. Ticket prices range from $30-65 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

LITERACY WONDERLAND

The Lee County Literacy Coalition will present Literacy Wonderland on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 505 W. Thomason Circle in Opelika. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature games, prizes, refreshments and more.

TWO CROWS FOR COMFORT

Two Crows for Comfort, a folk-roots duo, will perform at the Sound Wall, located at 605 Ave. B in downtown Opelika, on Saturday, Jan. 27. Ages 21 and up. Doors open for a BYOB cocktail reception at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25

CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. at Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center.

POETRY @ PEBBLE HILL

A poetry reading will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Readings will be by poet Molly McCully Brown.

ANYA HINKLE @ SOUND WALL

Singer-songwriter Anya Hinkle will perform with Andrew Finn Magill at the Sound Wall, located at 605 Ave. B in downtown Opelika, on Thursday, Feb. 1. Ages 21 and up. Doors open for a BYOB cocktail reception at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature House of Hamill on Friday, Feb. 2, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. Free coffee, tea, water and food available, or bring your own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

HIROYA TSUKAMOTO

Innovative Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform at the Sound Wall, located at 605 Ave. B in downtown Opelika, on Saturday, Feb. 3. Ages 21 and up. Doors open for a BYOB cocktail reception at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

MY FAIR LADY @ GOUGE CENTER

The classic play My Fair Lady will be presented on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 6 and 7, at 7 p.m. at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Ticket prices range from $45 to $105 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Joe Crookston on Friday, Feb. 9, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

2nd SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, a group of history re-enactors gather at the Lee County Historical Society Museum in period attire to demonstrate their arts and crafts.

On Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., come see blacksmiths working at the forge, spinners and weavers in the textile room and gardeners in the gardens. There will be crafts and seasonal activities, and someone is always cooking up a meal in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers dulcimer group meets at the Museum at 1 p.m.

AUBURN MARDI GRAS

The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association will host the 5th Annual Krewe Krawl on Saturday, Feb. 10, starting at 11 a.m. and featuring exclusive discounts and specials to those who purchase a wristband. The event will feature live music from noon to 2:30 p.m., and the Krewe De Tigris Mardi Gras Parade will begin at 3 p.m. in downtown Auburn. Wristbands will be available to purchase for $10 (cash or venmo) at the following downtown businesses: Behind the Glass, Charming Oaks, Ellia, Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers and Ware Jewelers.

COMEDY @ RED CLAY BREWING

Enjoy locally-made craft beer and stand-up comedy on Tuesday, Feb. 13, as Zane Lamprey brings his ‘Thirsty!’ comedy tour to Red Clay Brewing Company, located 704 N. Railroad Ave. in downtown Opelika. This event is strictly for ages 21+. Doors will open for VIP ticket holders at 7 p.m., with general admission at 7:30 p.m. and showtime at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, go to zanelamprey.com.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD @ GOUGE CENTER

The award-winning play To Kill a Mockingbird will be presented on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 13 and 14, at 7 p.m. at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Ticket prices range from $45 to $105 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

POETRY SERIES @ PEBBLE HILL

The Third Thursday Poetry Series will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This month’s readings will be by poet Jennifer Grotz.

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR @ GOUGE CENTER

The world-renowned Vienna Boys Choir will perform on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Tickets range in price from $35 to $80 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

ALVIN AILEY DANCE COMPANY @ GOUGE CENTER

The Alvin Ailey Dance Company will perform on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. in Woltosz Theatre in the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Tickets range in price from $30 to $65 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

THE KING’S SINGERS @ OCPA

The King’s Singers a capella group will be in concert on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Pkwy. in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

COMEDIAN BRIAN REGAN @ GOUGE CENTER

Brian Regan of Comedy Central and Netflix fame will present his comedic act on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m. in Woltosz Theatre in the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Tickets range in price from $35 to $80 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

SOFIA PHILHARMONIC @ OCPA

The Sofia Philharmonic, the National Orchestra of Bulgaria, will be in concert on Monday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Pkwy. in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.