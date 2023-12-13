Law Enforcement News, Dec. 13, 2023

Piedmont Columbus Regional names Lee Co. Deputy as First Friday Hero

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

The mother of the toddler that Deputy Jacob Cook saved during the “First Friday Hero” event where he was honored recently.

LEE COUNTY — On Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, Piedmont Columbus Regional honored Lee County Deputy Jacob Cook during one of its “First Friday Hero” ceremonies.

Despite the event not being held on the first Friday of the month, the honor was still awarded for Cook’s actions recently to save the life of a child.

“Deputy Cook responded to a call about an unresponsive baby,” said a press release from Piedmont Columbus Regional. “As seen on body-cam footage, he cleared the little girl’s airway and began stimulating the baby while reassuring the mother everything was going to be okay. EMS arrived and transported the toddler to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Pediatric Emergency Department for further care. The toddler has since been released from the hospital and is back at home with her parents.

Additionally, we’d like to thank Smiths Station Fire and Rescue for working together with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to keep the citizens of Lee County safe.”

The First Friday Hero program was created in 2016 by Piedmont.

“Piedmont Columbus Regional was looking for a way to take the stories of the first responders in the area and draw them to the public eye,” said Andrew Knight, manager of Piedmont Public Safety. “There are so many things that our first responders do, that they do every day, that are amazing, miraculous, heroic stories but they don’t always get brought to the light of the public where the public can see them and honor them and so this is what we try to do with this program.”

Knight and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones honored Cook in front of the baby’s (Sunshine) family, the public and media.

“We’re here for a very special occasion today,” Jones said. “It’s in regards to recognition of one of our deputy sheriff’s, that we’re always glad to have opportunities to recognize the very positive aspect of outcomes that we respond to.”

Cook went above and beyond said the Sunshine’s mother. He not only saved her life but came back to check on her the next day.

“Today is pretty much a reminder and celebration of the life of Sunshine here,” Cook said. “She’s a true light in my heart after 13 years of service. I can’t remember anything that was as amazing as meeting the family. I even came to her birthday, which was something I needed in my heart.”

The mother spoke, too, crying as she shared her gratitude to Cook.

“To stand here today, holding my baby girl, along with Jacob, I don’t have the words,” she said. “Jacob, I don’t have the words. On behalf of her father, in his absence, we don’t have enough gratitude, appreciation, admiration, we don’t have enough to thank you for what you did. I thank you from the bottom, top and center of my heart and I promise you for the rest of my life I’m going to make sure you know that.”

Jones said that Cook represented the many deputies and officers part of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are very proud of Jacob, we’re very proud of the family and want to just emphasize the fact that this is who we are, this is what we do and this is what our goal always will be to ensure that our public is safe, and anything that we can do at any time to be of assistance to anyone then we’re going to be there and we always will be,” Jones said.

Opelika police report traffic fatality

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — On Wednesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 7:23 p.m., Opelika police and fire departments responded to a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries on Veterans Parkway near Birmingham Hwy.

According to a press release, upon arrival, officers located a Toyota 4Runner on its side in the roadway and a Hyundai Sonata near the wood line. The 65-year-old driver of the Sonata was deceased at the scene.

Opelika Fire Department was able to extract the driver and passengers from the 4Runner. Two occupants were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, and one occupant was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. One remains in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Inmate found deceased in jail

Authorities do not suspect foul play

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — On Dec. 6 at approximately 6:30 a.m., Lee County corrections deputies discovered an inmate, Kevin Bradley Winslett, 51, from the Salem community of Lee County deceased in his jail cell.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Winslett was suffering from a life-threatening medical condition before his arrest. Winslett was alone in his cell and no signs of foul play were indicated.

Winslett was arrested on Nov. 22 and placed in the Lee County jail. He was being held without bond on numerous charges, including one count each of unlawful possession of a pistol, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree domestic violence, as well as two counts each of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic violence.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the circumstances of the death, in line with Lee County Sheriff’s Office policy to provide an independent investigation.

