Opelika school board interviews candidates for superintendent

Finalists include Muscle Shoals principal, Sylacauga superintendent

CONTRIBUTED BY OCS

BY ANITA STIEFEL

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Schools Board of Education announced two ﬁnalists for the position of superintendent — Dr. Kevin Davis and Dr. Michele Eller.

Davis is currently principal of Muscle Shoals High School and has over 20 years of experience in education. His career began as a history, civics and geography teacher at Loretto, Clements, Central and Rogers high schools. He was assistant principal and athletic director at Clements High School, assistant principal at Muscle Shoals High School, principal and athletic director at Muscle Shoals Middle School before returning as high school principal in July 202.

He earned bachelor’s degrees in education and sociology and master’s and specialist degrees in instructional leadership from the University of North Alabama. He received a doctorate in educational leadership from Samford University and received superintendent certiﬁcation from the University of Alabama. He was named the 2024 CLAS District 7A North High School Principal of the Year and currently serves as President of CLAS District 7A.

“I bring strong organizational and financial management skills, and I have experience effectively evaluating programs and personnel to ensure alignment with district goals,” Davis said. “I am a strong advocate for public education and believe deeply in the value of every child. I am eager to bring my experience, energy and commitment to Opelika City Schools and help lead the district into its next chapter of excellence.”

Eller is currently superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools and has more than 25 years of experience in education. Her career began as an English and theatre teacher for Elmore High County School in Eclectic. She was secondary instructional specialist for Elmore County Schools and an administrative assitant at Wetumpka High School before becoming director of teaching and learning for Eufaula City Schools and assistant superintendent for Chickasaw City Schools.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and middle school language arts, and a master’s degree as a reading specialist from Auburn University at Montgomery. She earned an education specialist degree and a Ph.D. in educational administration from Auburn University. Among her many accolades, she was the recipient of the Southern Regional Education Board District Pacesetter Award and was named as the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce’s Woman of the Year in 2024.

“Serving as a classroom teacher, instructional coach, building administrator, central office administrator, assistant superintendent and superintendent, I have extensive experience with leadership, curriculum and workforce development,” she said. “I believe my experience as a school leader has given me the tools to move Opelika forward both academically and operationally and ensure sustainability in the future. If chosen for this position, my three-prong approach would be to honor the past, challenge the present and envision the future.”

The candidates were interviewed at Opelika High School on May 19 and 22. The school board’s goal is to name a new superintendent by June 1.