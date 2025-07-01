Public Notices | The Observer | July 1, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ROBERT FRED LUMPKIN, SR.,

CASE NO.: 2025-226

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to JEREMY LUMPKIN, Personal Representative on the 3rd day of June 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Jeremy Lumpkin

JEREMY LUMPKIN

Legal Run 06/26/25, 07/03/25, & 07/10/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2025-900211

FOISTED BY KIMMEL, LLC Plaintiff, v.

A tract or parcel of land designated as: From the Northwest corner of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, run East,along the North Section line of the said Section 29, a distance of 2545.6 feet to the Westerly margin of Dean Road in a southerly direction, 3576.6 feet to the point where the Westerly margin of Dean Road is intersected by the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue, which said point is the point of beginning of the land herein to be described: From said point of beginning run South 00 deg. 18 min. East, along the Westerly margin of Dean Road, a distance of 160 feet; thence South 39 de. 42 min. West 101.4 feet; thence North 00 deg. 17 min. West a distance of 156.6 feet, more or less, to the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue; thence along the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue North 87 de. 46 min. East a distance of 101.4 feet, more or less, to the point where the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue is intersected by the Westerly margin of Dean Road, which said point is the point of beginning, and

Eva Mae Williams, and/or the unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of Eva Mae

Williams,

George Williams, and/or the unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of George Williams,

Willie George Williams, and/or the unknown Heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of Willie George Williams,

Oscar Lewis Williams, and/or the unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of Oscar Lewis Williams,

Gloria Jean Dowdell, and/or the unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of Gloria Jean Dowdell,

Tony Williams, and/or the unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest of Tony Williams,

David Lewis Card; Vonda Elliot; Marie Allen Mark Prince; Dena France; and Reginald Lewis,

Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G,

Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the Plaintiff, but who may claim interest in and to the above-captioned parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by amendment when ascertained,

Defendants.

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Eva Mae Williams, George Williams, Wille George Williams, Oscar Lewis Williams, Gloria Jean Dowdell, Tony Williams, or any of their unknown heirs, assigns, or successors in interest, and any other persons who may claim an interest in the real property more particularly described herein below, must answer the Complaint to Quiet Title, filed by Foisted By Kimmel, LLC within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a Judgment by Default may be rendered against them in Lee County Case No.: CV-2025-900211. The real property situated in Lee County, Alabama, is more particularly described as:

From the Northwest corner of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, run East, along the North Section line of the said Section 29, a distance of 2545.6 feet to the Westerly margin of Dean Road in a southerly direction 3576.6 feet to the point where the Westerly margin of Dean Road is intersected by the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue, which said point is the point of beginning of the land herein to be described: From said point of beginning run South 00 deg. 18 min. East, along the Westerly margin of Dean Road, a distance of 160 feet; thence South 39 de. 42 min. West 101.4 feet; thence North 00 deg. 17 min. West a distance of 156.6 feet, more or less, to the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue; thence along the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue North 87 de. 46 min. East a distance of 101.4 feet, more or less, to the point where the Southerly margin of Thach Avenue is intersected by the Westerly margin of Dean Road, which said point is the point of beginning.

This notice is Ordered by Lee County Circuit Judge Jeffrey G. Tickal on April 21, 2025, a copy of which is attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

/s/ Jonathan K. Corley

Attorney for Plaintiff

Foisted by Kimmel, LLC

Mary B. Roberson, Lee County Circuit Clerk

Legal Run 06/12/25, 06/19/25, 06/26/25 & 07/03/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900173.00

WENDELL FLEMING, and

DAWN FLEMING, Plaintiffs, V.

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as the same is

Described in Deed Book 2719 at Page 552, in the Office of the

Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

PETER F. LOTEMPIO, or his heirs if deceased,

BETTY L. BURNS, or her heirs if deceased,

PHIL A. LOTEMPIO, or his heirs if deceased, and

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Peter L. Lotempio, Betty L. Burns, Phil A. Lotempio and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 31st day of March 2025, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Parcel 43-17-08-34-0-000-010.001

A parcel of land lying in Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a found 3/4 inch crimped pipe locally accepted as the Southwest corner of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 27 East, thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 52 seconds East, 793.96 feet to a set rebar; thence North 00 degrees 01 minutes 10 seconds East 491.02 feet to a 1 inch open top pipe found at the point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds East 325.48 feet to a set rebar; thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 52 seconds East 527.80 feet to a set rebar; thence South 00 degrees 01 minutes 10 seconds West 325.48 feet to a set rebar; thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 52 seconds West 527.80 feet to the point of beginning containing 3.94 acres.

ALSO: an access and utility easement (30 feet wide) lying in Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 27 East, Lee County Alabama; the centerline of said easement being more particularly described as follows: commence at a found 3/4 inch crimped pipe locally accepted as the Southwest corner of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 27 East; thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 52 seconds East 793.96 feet to a set rebar; thence North 00 degrees 01 minutes 10 seconds East 831.50 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline of said easement; thence along said centerline the following courses: North 89 degrees 58 minutes 52 seconds East 457.21 feet; North 67 degrees 49 minutes 05 seconds East 104.47 feet; South 82 degrees 11 minutes 37 seconds East 311.38 feet; North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 196.89 feet; North 25 degrees 45 minutes 00 seconds East 53.58 feet to a point on the west right-of-way (ROW) line of Lee Road 121 (60’ ROW) and the point of ending.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 5th day of June 2025.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 06/12/25, 06/19/25, 06/26/25 & 07/03/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESATE OF WANDA SZOSTAK

CASE NO.: 2016-A-168

NOTICE OF HEARING

You are hereby notified that on the 6’h day of June, 2025, Peter Szostak, Conservator filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama a Final Return for the Conservatorship of Wanda Szostak. It is therefore, ordered that a hearing be set for the 8’11day of July, 2025, at 2:00 o’clock,

p.m. at the Lee County Courthouse for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in

support thereof, at which time any interested parties can appear and contest the same if you see proper.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 06/19/25, 06/26/25 & 07/03/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ANNIE UNDERWOOD

CASE NO.: 2021-017

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Shannita Willis, address unknown and any other relatives or interested parties

Please take notice, on April 21, 2025, Charlene Heard, Administratrix of the Estate of Annie Underwood, filed a Petition for Final Settlement and Discharge of Administratrix. It is ordered that the 6th day of August, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 91h Street, Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they don’t deem it proper.

Done this the 13th day of June, 2025.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 06/19/25, 06/26/25 & 07/03/25

IN RE: THE Estate of BENJAMIN DERRICK WALKER, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025- 327

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 9th day of June, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HEIDI RICHARDS, Executor

Blake L. Oliver

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/19/25, 06/26/25 & 07/03/25

In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

In the Matter of the Estate of Randall Blake Johns, Deceased

Case No. 2025-289

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Randall Blake Johns deceased, having been granted to the undersigned Amber Johns, on the 16 day of June, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

/S/Amber Johns

Amber Johns, Administrator,

Estate of Randall Blake Johns deceased.

Legal Run 06/19/25, 06/26/25, 07/03/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

DAVID E. GOOLSBY ESTATE

CASE NO.: 2025-339

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Thomas Michael Goolsby, Philip Wayne Goolsby, Jacqueline Eaves, Diane Thornton, Tommy Ray Goolsby, any unknown heirs of Dorothy Goolsby Johnson, any unknown heirs of Mary Goolsby Sanford, any unknown heirs of Cathlyn Goolsby Blankenship and any unknown heirs of David E. Goolsby.

Please take notice, on June 5, 2025, Charles D. Waltman and Donald L. Jackson filed a Petition to Probate Will of David E. Goolsby. It is ordered that the 5th day of August 2025, at 11:00 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they don’t deem it proper.

Done this the 18th day of June, 2025

JERE COLLEY

JUDGE OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP’

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 06/26/25, 07/03/25, 07/10/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

NANCY DEBORAH BROOKS RAY, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-138

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Ronald F. Ray as Administrator for the Estate of Nancy Deborah Brooks Ray, deceased, on October 25, 2017, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 10th day of June, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 06/26/25, 07/03/25 & 07/10/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 1058

Unit A30

Unit A38

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 07/03/2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINA FAYE YATES, DECEASAED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-277

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of LINA FAYE YATES, are hereby granted to Donna Yates on the 13th day of June, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DONNA YATES

Legal Run 07/03/2025, 07/10/2025 & 07/17/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Thursday, 07/10/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 446

Unit 633

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 07/03/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit A60

Unit B6

Unit B97

Unit C15

Unit D34

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 07/03/2025

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2025-349

RE: ESTATE OF RANDY GENE LOONEY, Deceased:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 13th day of June, 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Cathy Hornsby Looney

Cathy Hornsby Looney, Administrator

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for Administrator

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Ave., Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF DENISE C. MIKA, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-377

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to SANDRA A. PELLETIER as Personal Representative of the Estate of DENISE C. MIKA, deceased, on 20th dav of June of 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sandra A. Pelletier,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Denise C. Mika, deceased.

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CLARENCE TYNER, JR, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-235

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to THOMAS HOUSE, as Administrator of the Estate of CLARENCE TYNER, JR., deceased, on the 13th day of June 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are

hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of CLARENCE TYNER, JR., deceased.

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF IDA D. JACKSON, DECEASED

Case No.: 2024-234

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of Ida D. Jackson, deceased having been granted to HARDENA RENEE JACKSON TODD on July 25, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Hardena Renee Jackson Todd

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KAYDEN JEAN LYNCH, Deceased.

Case NO. 2025-376

HON. JERE COLLEY, JR

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to TIMOTHY DAVID LYNCH, AKA TIMOTHY D. LYNCH, Personal Representative, on the 20th day of June, 2025 by the Hon. JERE COLLEY, JR., Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this day: JUNE 20, 2025

JERE COLLEY

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 07/03/2025, 07/10/2025 & 07/17/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MADISON ROSE DALY, Deceased.

Case No. 2025-371

HON. JERE COLLEY, JR.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to KELLY JEAN DALY,

Personal Representative, on the 20th day of June, 2025, by the Hon. JERE COLLEY, JR., Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this day: June 20, 2025

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal Run 07/03/2025, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

INVITATION TO BID

P. F. Moon & Company, Inc. is currently accepting proposals from suppliers & subcontractors for the LaFayette AL – Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades Rebid project P F Moon and Company Inc is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage DBE/MBE/WBE

participation. For more information regarding this and other projects

P F Moon and Company is currently bidding, contact Jerry Eubanks

706.643.1524 Legal Run 07/03/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE COURT

LEE COUNTY, AL

ESTATE OF TONYA MOORE,

Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-309

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of administration of said deceased having been granted to JEFFEREY MOORE on June 20, 2025, by the honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JEFFEREY MOORE

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

PROBATE COURT

LEE COUNTY, AL

ESTATE OF JAMES RICHARD CROWLEY

Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-388

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to THOMAS P. CROWLEY on June 26, 2025, by the honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

THOMAS P. CROWLEY

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

To: Christopher Shane Hayslip and Eric Hayslip, whose whereabouts are otherwise unknown, and any known or unknown heirs of the Estate of Albert Lee Hayslip, Jr., deceased. You will please Take notice that on 15th day of April, 2025, a certain paper in writing, purported to be the Last Will and Testament of ALBERT LEE HAYSLIP, JR., was filed in my office for Probate by Alfredo Peralta and that the 30th day July, 2025, at 2 p.m. CDT was appointed the day and time for the hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this the 25th day of June, 2025.

JERE COLLEY,

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JAMES RAMSEY, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-317

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of June, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JACQUALINE SIMS HOLT, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/03/25, 07/10/25 & 07/17/25