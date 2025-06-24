Penton announces run for City Council Ward 5

CONTRIBUTED BY TOM PENTON CAMPAIGN

OPELIKA — Tom Penton, community leader, retired military colonel and long-time Opelika resident, announced his candidacy for Opelika City Council Ward 5.

According to a press release, Penton brings decades of leadership, civic engagement and a deep commitment to Opelika’s future. His distinguished 33-year career in the Alabama Army National Guard saw him rise from private in 1968 to colonel upon retirement in 2001. His roles included commanding a million-dollar budget in Ecuador with no audit deficiencies, serving as Assistant Inspector General and managing recruiting and retention for 15,000 soldiers. A graduate of the U.S. Army War College, Penton’s military experience honed his skills in strategic planning, personnel management and operational leadership — qualities he said he will bring to the City Council.

Since moving to Opelika in 1972, Penton has been a driving force for progress. As executive director of Envision Opelika, he led citizen-driven initiatives that birthed the Opelika SportsPlex and revitalized downtown. A charter board member of the Community Foundation of East Alabama, Penton’s civic engagement continued as a co-founder of Spirit of Democracy in 2016, strengthening citizen involvement in Lee County. His 12-year tenure as vice president and general manager of Eagle Aquaculture showcased his ability to innovate, overseeing the hatching of over 100 million hybrid catfish and navigating complex FDA regulations.

Penton said his wife, Kathy Madison Penton, will be a key asset to his campaign. A 55-year partner, Kathy is a retired educator, former downtown business owner and active member of the Museum of East Alabama Board and Opelika Historical Preservation Society. Together, they have two children, Matt and Katherine, and two grandsons, Hunter and Cole.

“Opelika has been our home for over 50 years, and I’m running for City Council to give back to the community that has given us so much,” said Penton. “My experience in leadership, strategic planning and civic engagement equips me to address Ward 5’s needs while fostering growth and unity across our city. I’m committed to listening to residents, promoting economic vitality and preserving Opelika’s unique character.”