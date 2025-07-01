Obituaries | The Observer | July 1, 2025

MARY-BELLE KATE CARDIEL

Mary-Belle Kate Cardiel, daughter of Michael and Alexis Cardiel passed away peacefully June 25, 2025. She was born to her loving parents on June 25, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center.

She was loved dearly by her parents and siblings: Broly, Mason, Sadie and Finley Cardiel, along with grandparents, aunts, uncles and extended family.

She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her loving great-great-grandparents, Mary and Ronald Duncan and Mae and James Smith, and her grandfather John Edd Dunnivant.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you please make a donation to the DSDN (Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network) or Jack’s Basket in honor of Mary-Belle.

DIANE MORGAN

Diane Morgan, 64, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Auburn on June 23, 2025. Born in Opelika, Diane graduated with honors from Auburn University with a degree in accounting. She went on to start her own business, EDM Enterprises, where she worked for many years before retiring in 2020.

Diane was a remarkable cook, able to recreate dishes from memory after tasting them just once. She had a deep love for music and enjoyed life on her farm, where she also nurtured beautiful flowers. A passionate Auburn Tigers fan, Diane’s loyalty to her teams was second only to her love for her family and friends, though that sometimes depended on who you rooted for. She was an avid dog lover, and one of her greatest joys was her 19-year-old sweet pup, Katie Scarlett. Diane was known for her warmth and the thoughtful way she supported those around her. She will be remembered with love and gratitude by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Edwin Morgan Jr.; her son Edwin (Tyler) Morgan III; her mother Jane Caldwell; and her brother Dennis Caldwell; along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends who cherished her. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Ennis Caldwell.

Visitation was held on Saturday, June 28, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

A celebration of her life took place on Sunday, June 29, at Central Baptist Church in Opelika, with burial following at Garden Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Food Bank of East Alabama.

MARY “LAUNA” CONWAY

Mary “Launa” Conway, passed peacefully June 22, 2025, at the age of 85 in Auburn.

She is proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Huey L. Conway, Sr., a Vietnam veteran. She is survived by her children Fredricka(Kevin) S., Huey L. (Teresa) Conway Jr., Katie (Arlin) Spraggins; grandchildren Tabatha Lendquvist-Grace, Gayle Conway, Kyle (Stephanie) Watson, Alisha (David) Caton, Craigan (James) Lynch, Mary (Michael) Grant, LaDeanna (Damone) Downs, Melissa (James) Corless, Huey L. (Hailey) Conway III; and 15 wonderful great-grandchildren.

Launa loved nature, gardening, a good book and living her life for God. She was a pillar of strength and love for her family. Her wisdom, guidance and unwavering support shaped us all. She instilled in us a deep appreciation for family, hard work and the simple joys of life. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

RUSSELL WAYNE RAY

Russell Wayne Ray, known to most simply as “Wayne,” passed away on June 22, 2025, at the age of 81. A lifelong resident of Alabama, Wayne lived a life of service, strength and gratitude, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, hard work and love.

Wayne proudly served his country in the Army National Guard and continued that spirit of service as a police officer and firefighter in Opelika. He also spent many years working with his brothers in the electrical business. A true entrepreneur at heart, he founded and operated several businesses including Wayne’s American Bar and Grill, Wayne’s Automotive, Wayne’s Real Estate, Wayne Ray’s Process Service and multiple pet stores alongside his son, Dewayne, where they shared the unique joy of raising monkeys.

He was a proud and dedicated member of the Wingman Military Motorcycle Club, where he served as Treasurer and remained deeply committed to supporting veterans. One of his greatest dreams was to create a Veterans’ Village — a place of healing, community and dignity for those who served.

Wayne was an avid supporter of President Donald Trump and reached out to him to share his forward thinking ideas.

Wayne was a man of faith, a longtime member of Air View Baptist Church, where many of his family also worshipped. He lived his life with an unwavering love for the Lord and an unmatched attitude of gratitude. He never missed a chance to thank someone who lent a hand, and he always recognized kindness with a sincere heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents JC Ray and Nellie Smith Ray; his son Dewayne David Ray; and his brothers Donald, Clyde and Winfield Ray.

Wayne is survived by his son Russell Wayne Ray Jr., daughter Ginger Ray Yates (Shannon); grandchildren Russell Wayne Ray III, Kyle Yates (Lea), Jake Yates (Kathy), Dylan Yates (Mary Catherine); great-grandchildren Carter, Cooper and Hudson Yates, with a large extended family of nieces, nephews as well many cousins in the Ray and Smith family — who will miss him dearly.

Special thanks and heartfelt appreciation are extended to his devoted caregivers at Bethany House, and especially his personal caregivers Darlene Lane and LeAnn Allen, for their tireless care and kindness, and to Susan Bolt, whom Wayne lovingly called his best friend.

Wayne’s life was one of purpose, passion and praise. He leaves behind a legacy of love, service and faith that will never be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, June 28, at Air View Baptist Church in Opelika. A graveside service immediately followed at Rosemere Cemetery located at 1600 Auburn St. in Opelika.

RAMONA FULFORD

Ramona Fulford passed away in the arms of her husband on the morning of June 22, 2025. Ramona, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, was born March 6, 1959. She loved reading, fishing, gardening and Auburn University football and basketball. But, her real passion was cooking for and with her family and extended family. Her food was delicious despite her own criticism that it was always dry.

She raised two boys of her own and she also helped raise their friends, a gaggle of young men who loved Ramona as though she was their own “mama,” which is what they all called her. Ramona had very many friends throughout her life, all of whom held a special place in her heart. She will be missed by more people than she could have ever imagined. At only 66 years old, Ramona touched so many lives that an entire book couldn’t hold a proper obituary for her.

At the time of her death, Ramona lived with her husband at 1258 Lee Road 47, Lot 9, Opelika AL 36804. Ramona was preceded in death by her father, Wiley Grisom; her mother Eloise Grisom; her nephew Jeffrey Weed; and her brother-in-law Emmett Fulford. She is survived by her loving husband, Sam Fulford; her children Derek Fulford and Jared Fulford, her daughter-in-law Stacey Fulford, her grandchildren Hailyn Fulford and Dailee Fulford; her step-grandchild Faith Morris and a wide assortment of nieces and nephews and other family, as well as her little dog Joey.

A celebration of Ramona’s life was held Saturday, June 28, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home and Crematory in Opelika. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society of Elmore County at 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092. That’s where she found Joey.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

ROBERT “EDDIE” BUGG

Robert Edward (Eddie) Bugg, infant son of Robert and Ann Bugg, passed away on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center. Though his life on Earth was brief, Eddie brought immeasurable love and joy to his family, and he touched the hearts of everyone who encountered his sweet presence.

Born on May 6, 2025, in Opelika, Eddie was a symbol of innocence and purity, filling his home with hope and happiness. Along with his parents, Rob and Ann, Eddie is survived by his grandparents, Rich and Jacque Takacs of Pike Road, Alabama; and Alan and Kathy Bugg of Auburn; great-grandparents Robert and Helen Bugg; and Jack and Joyce Brand all of Wadley, Alabama.

While his journey on Earth was short, Eddie’s impact was everlasting, and his memory will be held close in the hearts of all who loved him.

Visitation was held at Trinity Church in Opelika Saturday, June 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. with the graveside service following at Concord Primitive Baptist Church in Wadley, Alabama.

Though the loss of Eddie leaves an ache in our hearts, we find solace in the belief that he is now cradled in the arms of God and surrounded by eternal peace and love. Eddie’s memory will forever be a light in our lives.

RICHARD “BO” A. THRIFT

Richard “Bo” A. Thrift, 73, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Bo lived a life marked by hard work, quiet strength and a deep love for the outdoors.

Born on Oct. 1, 1951, Bo dedicated much of his life to his work as a welder. He took pride in his craft and was known for his steady hands and unwavering reliability. Beyond his profession, he was an avid coon hunter who found joy in the stillness of the woods and the thrill of the hunt. His passion for the outdoors was something he shared with many, leaving behind stories and memories that will be cherished for years to come.

Bo is survived by his wife Charlene; his sons Richie (Amanda) Thrift and Martin (Nan) Thrift; and his beloved grandchildren Brittani Thrift, Grace Thrift and Rhett Thrift. His legacy lives on through them — in their laughter, resilience and the values he helped instill.

He will be remembered for his humble nature, his steady presence and the deep love he had for his family.

A funeral service was held Monday, June 30, at Jefcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Burial followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Bo’s memory by spending time with your loved ones or enjoying a quiet moment in nature — just as he would have.

DEBORAH PRICKETT

Mrs. Prickett entered into heaven Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the Bethany House in Auburn. She was born on June 5, 1954, in Alexander City, Alabama, to Cecil and Lorine. She was known to so many by several different names; Wife, as Wayne would say. Momma or Mother by her children. Mawmaw by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all children who entered their home. Mrs. Deborah by her co-workers and students. Mrs. Prickett is a retiree of Auburn University. She also wears the title of First Lady to the Three Pines Independent Church congregation, where her husband is the pastor. Sometimes she was called Sister and Debba or Deb.

Mrs. Prickett is best described as a Proverbs 31 woman. She had more grace and love than anyone. She was a faithful wife and a loving and forgiving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In a house divided, she was the Auburn fan. She enjoyed spending time with family, walking on the beach, taking care of grandchildren, playing the piano and serving alongside her husband in ministry. She loved God most of all and it showed through her faithful walk with the Lord. During her journey with Parkinson’s, she never stopped believing in the promises of God.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, the Rev. Billy “Wayne” Prickett of Opelika; children Tina Prickett, Michael Prickett and Tanya (Daryl) Guess; grandchildren Justice, Carly, Spencer, Gavin (Ansli), Miracle (Jordan); great-grandchildren Jase, Aliyah, Collins; brothers Jimmy (Sharon) Daugherty, Mack (Mary) Daugherty, Steve Daugherty; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. She also had a wonderful faithful family friend, Gloria Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil Daughtry and Lorine (Clyde) Ray and daughter-in-law Colleen Prickett.

A funeral service for Mrs. Prickett was held Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Pines Independent Church in Lanett, Alabama.

SHARON JEAN GILMER (NANA)

Sharon Jean Gilmer (Nana) was born June 17, 1944, in Opelika, and passed away June 29, 2025, in Columbia, Tennessee.

Sharon moved to Columbia in 1952, when her dad finished school. Then she moved to Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, in 1961. She was a 1962 graduate from Lawrence County High School.

Sharon worked as a secretary and later became a CNA and worked at Lawrenceburg Manor Nursing Home. She later started doing Home Health. In 1995 she started working for Hospice which she felt blessed to do. Sharon moved to Opelika for a while and then back to Columbia. Later when Sharon resided at Magnolia she became president of the resident council, where she made it her life’s mission to advocate for those who could not advocate for themselves.

Sharon loved her family and loved being a Nana. Being a caregiver was a blessing to her. She was a member of First Family Baptist Church in Columbia, where she loved her small group led by Connie Neal.

Survived by her children Jon Townsend (Kim) of Columbia, Lindy Bedford (Petey) of Columbia, Lori Berish (Mike) of Pulaski, Tennessee, Missy Martin of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; grandchildren Kati Dinkens, Emma Hoath (Marcus), Hannah Cutshall (Jeremy), Sarah Bedford (Bret), Tyler Peters, Maizee Peters, Seth Rice, Dustin Cockrell; great-grandchildren Jase Hoath, Nate Hoath, Eli Alred, Aubrie Alred, Kaden Alred, Lucy Cutshall, Emersyn Dinkens, Greyson Dinkens; special blessings Kage Graves, Cole Gilmer, CW Gilmer and Daisy Gilmer and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Proceeded in death by her parents Reginold and Betty Jean Gilmer; brother Butch Gilmer; grandparents Eulalah and Jim Wooddy, Daisy and Matthew Rutledge Gilmer; and son-in-love Kurt Dinkens.

We would like to give special thanks to Caris Health Care and Dr. Steven Smith as well as Elaine, Diana, Denise and Daniel of Magnolia for the great care and love they showed to Nana. They are truly a blessing.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 6, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rosemere Cemetery.