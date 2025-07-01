Opelika leaders attend 55th Paris Air Show last month

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika joined Alabama’s top aerospace and economic development leaders last week at the renowned Paris Air Show, positioning itself as a prime location for future aviation and defense industry investments.

The week-long international event draws aerospace and aviation leaders from across the globe. For Opelika, it was a chance to promote its growing manufacturing base, strong infrastructure and long-term support for new industries.

Representing the city, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Economic Development Director John Sweatman, City Council Member George Allen and Southern Union State Community College President Todd Shackett participated in a series of high-level meetings with companies exploring U.S. expansion opportunities.

“We had an incredible day meeting with potential partners,” said Fuller during an Alabama Aerospace Reception held at the show. “We’re proud to be part of a team that is working to bring quality jobs to Alabama. Opelika is ready and eager to be part of the state’s continued growth in the aviation and aerospace sector.”

The city’s leadership joined a strong Alabama delegation that included U.S. Sen. Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, as well as statewide and regional economic development officials. The group promoted the state’s business-friendly climate and growing aerospace footprint — anchored in part by the continued success of Airbus.

“We’re all here to compete for the kinds of projects that bring high-paying, high-skill jobs to Alabama,” Sweatman said. “My role is to make sure Opelika is part of that conversation — to raise our hand and say we’re ready.”

Opelika is already home to nationally recognized manufacturers, and city leaders hope the air show will open the door to additional investment in advanced manufacturing and aviation-related operations.

“We provide the support companies need — from the moment they begin considering Alabama, all the way through to long-term success in Opelika,” Sweatman added. “We’re committed to helping them thrive.”

The air show serves as a powerful platform for showcasing Alabama’s readiness for continued aerospace growth. With strong leadership, a strategic location and a growing manufacturing base, Opelika is poised to play a central role in that future.

For more information, contact John Sweatman, Director of Economic Development, City of Opelika at jsweatman@opelika-al.gov