Jefferson’s Opelika names Ashley Hunter inaugural Teacher of the Year

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Ashley Hunter has been named the first-ever Jefferson’s Opelika Teacher of the Year.

Hunter, who teaches second grade at Auburn Early Education Center, was chosen from nominations submitted by students and community members. The contest, launched in honor of National Teachers’ Day on May 6, aims to recognize one of the city’s many deserving educators. According to a press release, the downtown Opelika restaurant selected Hunter “for her big-heartedness and ability to make sure every child knows they are special, understood and important.”

“Ms. Hunter’s nominators spoke of how her presence in a student’s life goes well beyond the classroom,” said Jeff Moulton, owner/franchisee of Jefferson’s Restaurant in downtown Opelika. “All of her students, past and present, have a special place in their hearts for Ms. Hunter, and that’s because Ms. Hunter makes sure there’s a place for every single child. We’re honored to recognize her for her dedication and contribution to the Opelika community.”

Hunter received a $500 gift card to Jefferson’s, and her achievement will be commemorated with a plaque for all restaurant patrons to see.

“It’s not about grades or test scores, but it’s about the quiet, lasting impact we have on their hearts and minds,” Hunter said in a statement. “When my students come back to tell me that something I said made a difference in their lives, it’s a reminder that what we do as educators lasts far beyond the classroom. Teaching isn’t just about imparting knowledge — it’s about giving love, encouragement and belief. It’s about showing students they are capable of greatness, no matter what they look like or where they come from or how much life challenges them. Teaching isn’t a classroom, it’s a calling, and no matter where I go I carry that calling with me.”

Jefferson’s Teacher of the Year award was open to teachers working with students of any age, and candidates were nominated by students, parents and guardians of students, school officials and other community members.

