Lee County Food Market to finish construction soon

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER
FOR THE OBSERVER
LEE COUNTY —The Lee County Commission heard an update from Anne Whittelsey on the Community Food Market during the Monday night Lee County Commission meeting.
Whittelsey serves on the Capital Campaigns Committee for the Community market.
The campaign kicked off a few months ago and Whittelsey shared that the committee hopes to see construction end in September.
“When we started the campaign, our first major gift came from the city of Opelika, followed very closely by the city of Auburn with their major gift,” she said. ”I am pleased to tell you that thanks to the efforts of Sen. Jay Hovey, the state of Alabama, recognizing how important the community market is to Lee County, is giving us $700,000. We are very thankful and grateful to the state.”
Whittelsey asked the county to join other organizations and entities in pledging to the campaign for the food market.
“As you all know more than anybody, Lee County is booming in so many ways but sadly, it’s booming in some of the ways we don’t want it to. In the last two years, according to the Food Bank Network, the rate of food insecurity has risen 19%,” she said. “Nineteen percent in two years. And with the possibility of SNAP benefits being decreased, this number will only continue to rise.”
The goal for the campaign is $3.9 million.
“Some naysayers said ‘you’ll never accomplish it,’” Whittelsey said. “Oh yeah, we can, because of the generosity of people in Lee County.”
The county did not make any decisions Monday night.
“I think we should support the community market,” said District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand.
The market will finish construction in September but there was not a date given as to when it would be open to the public.
Other Business:
- The commission recognized student athletes from county schools.
- The commission approved the minutes of the June 9, meeting.
- The commission voted to ratify and approve claims and procurement card transactions.
- The commission heard an update from Environmental Services Director John McDonald on the Solid Waste Weekend Convenience Center. They were opened on June 7 and McDonald said it is going well.
- The commission heard the first reading for an opening on the East Alabama Health Care Authority Board. Valerie Gray from Lanett submitted a citizens interest form for the position.
- The commission discussed the COO selection process and expressed it will be moving forward with interviews soon.
- The commission approved an education reimbursement request for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
- The commission approved the Highway Department to reach out to contractors for the roundabout project for the intersection of County Road 146 (Moore’s Mill Road) and County Road 54 (Society Hill Road). The project No. RALCP 41-146-24 received no bids during the bid process.
- The commission approved a local resurfacing bid: Project No. LCP 41-PPLR-25 to East Alabama Paving for an amount of nearly $1.1 million.
- The commission approved a Central Alabama Community Foundation donation to EMA for a drone purchase.
- The commission approved the parks department to reach out to contractors for the Smiths Station Walking Trail Renovation: Project No. LCP 41-SSWT-25 since it received no bids.
- The commission approved the revised change to the Environmental Services job descriptions.