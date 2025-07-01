Lee County Food Market to finish construction soon

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY —The Lee County Commission heard an update from Anne Whittelsey on the Community Food Market during the Monday night Lee County Commission meeting.

Whittelsey serves on the Capital Campaigns Committee for the Community market.

The campaign kicked off a few months ago and Whittelsey shared that the committee hopes to see construction end in September.

“When we started the campaign, our first major gift came from the city of Opelika, followed very closely by the city of Auburn with their major gift,” she said. ”I am pleased to tell you that thanks to the efforts of Sen. Jay Hovey, the state of Alabama, recognizing how important the community market is to Lee County, is giving us $700,000. We are very thankful and grateful to the state.”

Whittelsey asked the county to join other organizations and entities in pledging to the campaign for the food market.

“As you all know more than anybody, Lee County is booming in so many ways but sadly, it’s booming in some of the ways we don’t want it to. In the last two years, according to the Food Bank Network, the rate of food insecurity has risen 19%,” she said. “Nineteen percent in two years. And with the possibility of SNAP benefits being decreased, this number will only continue to rise.”

The goal for the campaign is $3.9 million.

“Some naysayers said ‘you’ll never accomplish it,’” Whittelsey said. “Oh yeah, we can, because of the generosity of people in Lee County.”

The county did not make any decisions Monday night.

“I think we should support the community market,” said District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand.

The market will finish construction in September but there was not a date given as to when it would be open to the public.

Other Business: