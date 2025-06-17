Opelika to Host 2025 United States Senior Pickleball South Zone Championship, Presented by Humana 

OPELIKA — From June 19 to 22, the Opelika Sportsplex will welcome more than 250 senior athletes from across the region for the 2025 US Senior Pickleball South Zone Championships, presented by Humana. This national qualifying event, hosted by the USSP, is one of the premier tournaments in the country.

“Hosting the South Zone Championship is a significant milestone for Opelika,” said Anthony Terling, Sports Development Director at Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “It reflects our commitment to bringing top-tier competitions to our communities. We’re proud to partner with USSP and Humana to bring this exciting event to our community.”

The competition includes singles, doubles and mixed doubles divisions across multiple skill and age brackets. US Senior Pickleball is the largest senior pickleball community in the U.S. It organizes dozens of tournaments annually and is continuing to grow.

“We are honored to welcome the US Senior Pickleball South Zone Championship to Opelika,” said Sam Bailey, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Our state-of-the-art pickleball facility was built to host events of this caliber, and we’re thrilled to provide a venue where senior athletes from across the region can compete, connect, and celebrate the sport. This tournament not only highlights Opelika as a premier destination for pickleball, but also brings valuable tourism and energy to our community.”



The event is free for spectators and anyone interested in encouraged to come and enjoy the event.