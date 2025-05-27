ACS board approves $2.6 plus million for projects

BY MALLORIE MCCOY | The Observer

AUBURN — At its regularly scheduled meeting on May 13, the Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved five separate bids for upcoming projects, including a bid of just over $1.3 million from Unity Fiber of Wetumpka for district-wide intercom system upgrades and replacements at all ACS facilities.

The board also approved a $303,796 bid from D&J Enterprises Inc. of Auburn for the AHS bus loop extension, as well as a $344,000 bid from Matthes-Parker Construction of Auburn for the AJHS auditorium HVAC installation. The board accepted two bids from ACAI Construction of Auburn, including $499,466 for renovation of the AJHS gymnasium and $176,500 for renovations at the Board of Education Central Office to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disability Act.

Superintendent Dr. Cristen Herring recognized Board President Melanie Chambless upon her final school board meeting. Since joining the school board 12 years ago, Chambless led construction efforts at seven of ACS’s 14 schools.

“She demonstrates resilience,” said Herring. “She believes in the truth. She shares generously her love and joy. She is filled with peace. She is patient. She is kind. Thank you for your service to the Auburn City Board of Education.”

For the next term, the nomination committee appointed board member Kathy Powell to serve as president and Sharon Tolbert to serve as vice president. Brad Chynoweth, the newest member of the board appointed by the Auburn City Council, will begin a five-year term on June 1.

“Brad serves as an assistant attorney general for the state of Alabama, and he brings a wealth of experience to the table,” said Herring. “We welcome you and look forward to working with you in the years ahead. Welcome to Auburn City Schools.”

The board recognized Joshua Wine, director of bands and chair of the Fine Arts Department at AJHS and assistant director of the AHS Marching Band, on being selected as one of the Sweet 16 Alabama Teachers of the Year.

The board recognized the achievements of the AHS varsity girls golf team, which won the 2025 AHSAA Class 7A State Tournament championship by 19 strokes to bring home the Blue Map Trophy.

Rob Kirk, a lead administrator for Capturing Kid’s Hearts, a character education program that has been implemented in several Auburn City Schools. He congratulated Drake Middle School for being named a National Showcase School and Auburn High School a Rising Star.

The board approved an Alabama Power easement at AHS. This easement aligns with a previously approved AHS project involving renovation of the band practice field, installing both turf and lighting for the purpose of music and band practice.

The board approved an addition to the 2025-2026 Parent Student Handbook.

Herring announced Auburn City Schools’ collaborative partnership with Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere’s office to implement the Helping Families Initiative, a system that monitors students’ school attendance.

“The Helping Families initiative would provide a written warning upon the fourth unexcused absence that a student collects,” said Herring, who explained the initiative would be announced to families “to be sure that Auburn City Schools families are aware of the partnership with the DA’s office, and they know that the Helping Families Initiative is a part of our truancy process.”

The board received two job descriptions it is considering, for a Registered Behavior Technician and a Visually Impaired Teacher Assistant. These possible positions will be discussed further at the next meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, in the Junior High School Multimedia room.