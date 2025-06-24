Lanett council meets to address airport project

BY JOHN BRICE

THE LAFAYETTE SUN

LANETT — District 2 Council Member Tamalita Dunn Autry read Resolution 06-25-13 at a special called meeting of the Lanett City Council last Friday.

“Resolution authorizing attorney to file condemnation action to obtain property for Lanett Municipal Airport improvement project. Whereas the city of Lanett has authority pursuant to provisions of 11-47-17a and 18-1a-1 Code of Alabama 1975 to acquire by condemnation private property for public use when acquisition of such real property is in the public interest of the citizens of the State of Alabama. Whereas the city of Lanett is currently involved in the Lanett Municipal Airport improvement project. Whereas the city of Lanett’s Municipal Airport improvement project requires the acquisition of property or property rights in property further identified as a parcel of land containing approximately 4.31 acres more or less located in section 10, township 21 north, range 28 east and it is owned by Chambers County Alliance LLC and any other person or entity maintaining ownership interest in the property.”

Autry finished by reading the remainder of the resolution. “Whereas the city of Lanett previously authorized the condemnation of 3.43 acres of Chambers County Alliance LLC property. Whereas the 3.43 previously approved for condemnation is part of the total 4.31 acres. Whereas additional property is needed to provide a full access road to the city of Lanett Airport. Whereas the city of Lanett finds the property is necessary for the further development, expansion and to provide an access road to its municipal airport. Whereas attempts to acquire such property rights by purchase from the owners have been unsuccessful. Be it resolved, the city of Lanett authorizes and directs its attorney to file a condemnation action to obtain the property. This resolution is hereby adopted by the Lanett City Council this 20th day of June, 2025.”

City Attorney Stanley Gray addressed the council before their vote.

“This matter came to my attention on Wednesday. It was determined by GMC that the additional part of land was needed in order to get us the full access that we need. Once we realized that, we thought it was important that we come back to this council for this additional amount. There has already been notification given to the owner and also there has been an increase in the amount of the assessed value. This council previously approved the line of credit to help fund this particular project. With this increase in value, that will exceed that line of credit by about $61,000 to $67,000. I just want the council to know and have all of this information before it.”

Following Gray’s comments, the council unanimously passed the resolution and adjourned the meeting.