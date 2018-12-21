Obituaries: Jimmy F. Howell

Jimmy F. Howell

Jimmy F. Howell of Opelika was born to the late Mattie Walker and Edward Robert Howle on October 21, 1940 and passed away at his home on December 18, 2018. He was 78 years old. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Cordell; sister, Linda Duke; brother, Buddy Howle.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rebecca S. Howell; daughter, Yeolanda H. Carmichael (Eddie) of Jacksonville, Florida, Laura H. Campos of Opelika; son, J. Matthew Howell of Dekalb, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 4 special great grandchildren, Bella, Dillon, Dottie, and Annabelle; sister, Martha Terlouw (Sammy) of Ozark, Alabama; as well as numerous other family members, including his baby dog, Co Coa.

Visitation was held Friday, December 21, 2018 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. Funeral services were held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, December 21, 2018 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Rick Lane officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.