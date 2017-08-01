Obituaries: Marshall “Mark” Norgard

Marshall “Mark” Norgard

Marshall “Mark” Norgard of Opelika was born on January 28, 1977 and passed away at his home on July 27, 2017. He was 40 years old.

He is survived by his mother, Rita Norgard; son, Canaan Norgard, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and many friends.

Visitation was held Saturday, July 29, 2017 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Graveside was held Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Michael Adkins officiated.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.