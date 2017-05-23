OMS’s York named Principal of the Year

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Opelika Middle School’s Principal Keith York has been recognized as the 2017-18 Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals (AASSP).

Boasting a career in education that spans more than 25 years, York has spent 16 working in administration, working as OMS’s assistant principal prior to taking the head principal position in 2011.

A close relationship with his staff led to the development of programs like the Be Nice initiative and Skills/Enrichment program, which are designed to enhance both the student and educator experience and provide a place where learning can flourish.

Dr. L. Earl Franks, a member of the Council for Aid to Education and AASSP’s executive director, stated in a press release that York’s

track record of success was the determining factor in his selection for the award.

“His accomplishments as a school principal are well documented and worthy of this state-wide recognition. His tireless and highly successful efforts on behalf of the students he serves have not gone unnoticed,” Franks said. “We are excited to have Mr. York as Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year.”

York will be recognized twice for the award: first, at an awards luncheon held during the CLAS (Council Leaders in Alabama School) Convention June 13 at the Mobile Convention Center, and secondly, at the AASSP fall conference in November.