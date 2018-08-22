10,000 Hz Records to hold grand opening party Friday

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

Vintage turntables, hundreds of vinyl records and space for broadening one’s musical horizons are all features of downtown Opelika’s “10,000 Hz Records,” which is set to hold its grand opening celebration this Friday.

Owned and operated by Russell and Hannah Baggett, the brick-and-mortar storefront at 717 1st Ave. is a first for the business, which began as a pop-up last year.

“It’s nice not to have to haul all those records around anymore, but for sure, it’s been different. Having the sign out and just being here, people are reaching us and finding out who we are that probably never would have under the previous format,” Russell said.

Starting with 120 records, Russell said customer demand allowed for expansions to his inventory, which now contains more than 1,000 releases. Contained with the selection of records is a diverse array of music, with representation from the electric, folk, funk, rock and soul genres.

“We’re not trying to carry every single thing that has come out or every issue on vinyl … we’re focused on carrying stuff that we like for the most part. And if we don’t like it, we believe that someone else will,” Baggett said.

Other features of the shop include a lounge area with speakers and a projector for customers to enjoy listening to records or watch music documentaries, merchandise space with shop shirts, stereo gear and modern/vintage turntables and seating for customers to drink soon-to-be-served beverages and soak in the atmosphere.

Opening July 31, 10,000 Hz joins Mama Mocha’s Coffee Emporium as the second newest business to open on 1st Avenue. As one of the key components to Richard Patton’s planned entertainment hub in that area, Russell said he is glad to contribute to the community’s efforts of making downtown Opelika a local destination for all.

“I think a year from now, there are going to be a lot more people wanting to come this way from Auburn and other towns and checking out what there is to offer. Hopefully we’re playing a part to get people to come over here, and ultimately, live here and stick around,” Russell said.

10,000 Hz’s official grand opening celebration will begin at 5 p.m. The event will feature live music from the Auburn-based “alternative dream pop” band Dogwood Lung, door prizes and ticket giveaways to see St. Paul and the Broken Bones at “concourse/south” and more.

Currently, the business’s hours are 1-6 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday, but Russell said will soon shift to 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information or updates, like and follow the business on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or call 334-748-9074.