Nature Walk Saturday May 15

Contributed by Friends of the Opelika Wood Duck Nature Preserve

The Friends of the Opelika Wood Duck Nature Preserve would like to invite the community to join them May 15 for a nature walk the across the creek and around the lagoon. The walk will be led by local native plant expert, Jan Newton, and other naturalists. The group can expect to identify local native and non-native plants, trees, birds and other wildlife or possibly glimpse the recently hatched Wood Duck fledglings, or some of the resident ground hogs. Assemble at the pavilion at 8 a.m. this Saturday. The preserve is located at 3600 Waverly Parkway in Opelika.