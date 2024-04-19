Lee County ‘Relay For Life’ set for May 3

BY JANET MCCOY,

LEE COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE

LEE COUNTY — Lee County’s Relay For Life, a community event to raise money and support those fighting cancer, is set for Friday, May 3rd, around the Lee County Courthouse square in downtown Opelika.

This year’s theme is “Every Cancer, Every life”, and will begin at 6 p.m.

“Fighting cancer is personal, and it’s something almost everyone can share in because we all know someone who has been affected by cancer,” said Debra Causey, co-chair with her husband, Randy Causey, and a two-time cancer survivor. “Joining with those who are fighting the disease, whether they have been diagnosed or because a loved one or friend has, brings us together as one group for a cause we can all get behind.”

To date, 32 teams have raised nearly half of the $100,000 goal. Business sponsorships are available and it’s not too late to register a team, give and volunteer, said Randy Causey.

Events will include a Survivors Reception preceding the walk, from 5 to 5:45 p.m. near the fountain. All survivors are welcome and will join together after welcoming ceremonies to walk the first lap.

The Opening Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the Survivor’s Walk, where survivors introduce themselves and tell how long they’ve survived cancer.

This will be followed by the Caregiver’s Lap, which signifies the importance of the role of caregivers and that no one journeys alone.

Teams begin their walks with the goal of one member walking in support of cancer survivors.

A Luminaria Ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. The walkway will be lined with lighted bags decorated to honor those fighting cancer and remembering those who have passed away. It is a solemn walk in which participants are asked to quietly walk a lap. Luminary bags can be purchased in advance or the night of Relay for $5 each.

During Relay, games, activities, entertainment and fundraising opportunities will continue throughout the event.