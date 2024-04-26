Obituaries | April 25, 2024

MARTHA R. (MARTY) SKELTON

Martha R. (Marty) Skelton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away on April 18, 2024.

Born on Nov. 16, 1933, to Aaron B. and Ulna Mae Rogers, Marty embraced life to the maximum with her adventurous spirit and caring heart, in spite of her physical health challenges. Whether skiing from the

top of a mountain or scuba diving in the sea, she was always full speed ahead. As a longtime Special Education teacher, she prepared those with special needs for their journey through life. Marty was an avid gardener and a devout Christian who shared her faith in service to others through numerous church activities, Girl Scouts, Special Olympics and several volunteer organizations and clubs.

Marty was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Miriam Fowler and Mary DuPont; brother, Aaron “Brown” Rogers; daughter, Teresa Susan Walch; and son, Bart Skelton.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Duane Skelton; daughter, Danell LaPread; granddaughter, Sherrie Hannah; grandson, Jeremy R. LaPread; and great-granddaughter, Reina LaPread; sister-in-law, Catherine Rogers and brother-in-law, David Fowler, along with several nieces and nephews.

A lifetime member of Auburn Church of Christ, her life will be celebrated with a memorial service there on Friday, April 26, 2024, at noon. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m., with Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements. To honor her, please send memorial gifts to Auburn Church of Christ or Compassus Hospice, 333 Samford Village Ct., Suite B, Auburn, AL 36830.

ANNETTE BALL JUSTICE

Annette Ball Justice, 97, of Auburn passed away April 22, 2024, in Opelika at Arbor Springs after a short illness.

She was born July 4, 1926, to Rev. George and Mae Ball. She graduated from Ensley High School in Birmingham and was employed by the Jefferson County Board of Education, Stockham Valve, and also worked in the medical field as a financial secretary. In 1984, Anne and her first husband, Jack Adamson moved to Auburn, where she went to work in the University Alumni Office. After Jack passed away in 1989, she met her second husband Ernie Justice working at the Alumni Office. She and Ernie spent 15 years traveling and enjoying life until his death in 2009.

Anne was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for 40 years.

Anne is survived by her daughter Beverly Adamson King, husband E. Dave King, III; her daughter Nancy Adamson Taylor, husband Fred M. Taylor; grandchildren Murray Taylor, wife Lauren Taylor and their children John Thomas Taylor and Lawson Taylor as well as grandchildren Laura Taylor Falone, husband Jeff Falone and their children Lane Falone and Will Falone. She is also survived by her sister Carol Ledbetter, her nephew Chris Ledbetter, nieces Leigh Layfield and Pam Ledbetter, and Carol’s grandchildren Chris Ledbetter Jr., Parker Ledbetter, Logan and Claudia Layfield.

A memorial service was held April 24 at the Auburn United Methodist Church Chapel, with Rev. George Mathison and Gary Klarenbeek officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Christ Methodist Church of Auburn, 434 E. Magnolia Ave. Auburn, AL 36830.

PEGGY TEEL THOMPSON

Peggy Teel Thompson, 79 years old, of Lafayette, Alabama passed away, Sunday, April 21, 2024, peacefully at home with her family.

Peggy was born in LaFayette, on May 24, 1944, to the late Gay and Jewel Teel. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be remembered for her outgoing personality, her love for people and her love for the Lord. She loved to make people smile. She touched so many lives during her time as the Activities Director at Twin Fountains Home in Lagrange, Georgia.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 3 p.m. with the funeral at 4 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church in Wadley, with pastor Chuck Goodwin officiating. A graveside service will follow at Penton Church of God in Penton, Alabama.

Peggy is survived by her spouse, Paul Thompson of LaFayette; son, David Thompson (Laura) and daughter, Natasha Meadors (Kevin); five grandsons, Joseph Olko (Emily) of Valley, Joshua Thompson of O’Fallon, Illinois, Jordan Thompson of Valley, Matthew Meadors (Laurel) of Lagrange and Jonathan Meadors (Taylor) of Lagrange; and five great-grandchildren, Tank Thompson, Evelyn Olko, Elijah Olko, Jase Meadors and Cal Meadors.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gay Teel, and sisters Jo Dikes and Gaynell Strickland.

BEVERLEY BURKHARDT THOMAS

Beverley Ann Burkhardt Thomas, who grew up in Auburn and was a long-time resident, passed away April 17 from complications of COVID-19, after a long struggle with heart disease. Beverley graduated with honors from Auburn’s School of Architecture, and worked in New York City for several years. In 1948, she married Albert Lee Thomas Jr. of Auburn, and the two moved to Birmingham, where Albert worked at Southern Research Institute. She worked as an architect for a couple of years, then designed a home for the family in a rustic-modern, Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced style, which the two of them built. They raised five children there.

She was tireless in arranging enriching opportunities for her children, including after-school music lessons, sports practice, art classes, Scouting and educational trips. She pursued artistic interests including water-color painting, acrylics and Sumi-e, and became quite proficient at ceramics, later guiding her grandchildrens’ hands at the potters wheel. Beverley will be remembered for her unfailing good nature and her incredible energy in gardening, feeding the birds and other wildlife and working to preserve Auburn’s architectural heritage.

She is survived by sons Albert Walter Thomas (Sara Anderson) of Notasulga and Dr. Charles Edwin Thomas (Marilyn Davis) of Auburn; and daughters Alison Thomas of Auburn and New York, Beth Thomas Wesley of Montgomery and Ann Thomas DVM of Dallas. Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren are numerous. Albert’s daughters, Felicia Thomas Williamson and Gilia Thomas, both live in Dallas, where Felicia and her husband Jimmy Williamson have two daughters, Elise and Emily. Charles’ daughters are Dr. Eleanor Thomas, who lives in Atlanta with her husband Andreas Hadji and their sons Alexander and George, and Mary Feminear Thomas, living in Dallas with her husband Michael Adams. Beth’s sons are Joshua Wesley, of Auburn, Benjamin Wesley, of Cantonment, Florida, along with his wife Jamneth and son Lucas, and John David Wesley, who with his wife Riva Denny lives in Thurmont, Maryland. Ann’s children Chase Simpson and Breanna Simpson both live in Texas, Chase with his wife Virginia.

A memorial service was held April 27 at Founders Chapel, Auburn United Methodist Church. Friends are asked in lieu of flowers to contribute to the American Heart Association or the charity of their choice.

JAMES “JIMMY” ALLEN JR.

James Ford Allen Jr., known as Jimmy Fred by all and a lifetime resident of Opelika, passed away on April 17, 2024, at the age of 73. Jimmy was born on April 29, 1950, at Bonner Hospital in Roanoke, the son of James Ford Allen and Clorea Murphy Allen.

Jimmy graduated from Opelika High School in 1968 and from Auburn University with a degree in textile engineering in 1973. Most of his career was spent in human resources at West Point Pepperell, Master Lock and Weidmann Plastics, from which he retired.

On Aug. 26, 1978, he married Patricia (Patty) Blanton Allen, and they had two sons.

He was a wonderful and accountable person to his friends, and this especially held true for family, his wife, kids, daughter-in-law and grandkids. He took great pride in his yard work and garden. For a time, Jimmy was an avid golfer, and Indian Pines was like his second home. He loved watching sports, but his true passion was his family. After being blessed with three grandboys, Jackson, Houston, and Parker; they brought him his greatest joy.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents as well as his foster parents, Willie B. (Jennie Bell) Davis Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Patty; sons, Brad and Patrick Allen; daughter-in-law, Hillary Anne Allen; grandsons, Jackson Ford Allen, James Houston Allen and John Parker Allen; brothers, William Derek Davis and Nicholas Alan Davis (Susan); sister, Jean Jones (Wayne); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held April 20 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

ROBERT GAINES TAYLOR

Robert Gaines Taylor, 75, of Auburn passed away peacefully April 13, 2024, at East Alabama Medical Center. Robert was born Jan. 20, 1949, in Birmingham to the late Robert Peyton Taylor and Elma Gaines Taylor.

Robert attended Phillips High School in Birmingham and was a 1970 graduate of Auburn University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in aviation management. He spent 30 years working with Giles Inc. in Montgomery, where he was loved by all. He loved traveling, spending time with his family and supporting AU football and basketball.

Robert is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Lois Bearden Taylor. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Helen Smith Bearden, of Auburn; brother-in-law, Kenneth Lee Bearden (Carolyn) of Columbus; nieces, Andrea Bearden Quick, Heather Kirkwood and Remi Streeter of Chelsea, who were the apple of his eye; and Godson, Haven Cornelius (Mya) Fields Sr. and his sons, Haven Jr. and Hendrix of Fishers, Indiana.

A private celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later time. Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.

ROBERT “ROBBIE” MARTIN

Robert Dale “Robbie” Martin, age 48, passed away on April 14, 2024, in Birmingham. He was born on April 1, 1976, in Tallassee.

Robbie was known for his love of riding his motorcycle, his church, fishing, animals, coin collecting and spending quality time with his family. His career was in welding.

He is survived by his mother, Joann Grier; father, George Martin; son, Tyler Martin; sister, Tiffany Hodges; brothers, Eric Martin and Thad Qualls; his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Robbie was preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides.

A Celebration of Life service was held April 21 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, family requests potted plants that can be planted in memory of Robbie, or contributions can be made to the CARE Humane Society in memory of Robbie Martin.

DR. SHELBY DAVID WORLEY

Dave Worley, professor emeritus of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Auburn University, passed away on April 16, 2024.

He was born on Jan. 31, 1942, in Russellville to Shelby L. Worley and Betty L. Davis. He spent his formative years in Scottsboro, Alabama, and graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1960. He then attended Auburn University, where he graduated with a B.S. degree in chemistry, with honors, in 1964. He received a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Texas in Austin in 1969 and then spent a three-year ROTC military commitment at the Johnson Spacecraft Center in Houston, after which he spent a year as an assistant professor of physical chemistry at Cleveland (Ohio) State University followed by a year as a contract officer at the Office of Naval Research in Washington, D.C.

He was appointed to the faculty of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at his alma mater, Auburn University, where he served for 35 years before retiring in 2009. Dave won several teaching and research awards, published frequently in chemistry journals and authored numerous patents on antimicrobial materials.

Dave was an avid tennis player even into his 80s, and he enjoyed singing bass in the Auburn Methodist Choir for over 50 years. He was also a passionate traveler and reader.

In June 1964, Dave married Karen Holcombe, and they remained a devoted couple for 59 years until his passing. In addition to Karen, he leaves behind two sons, Christopher Gordon Worley (Brittany) of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Brian Scott Worley (Yolanda) of East London, South Africa, and six beloved grandchildren, Sarah of Chicago, Ryan of Colorado Springs, John of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Olivia, Owen and Musa of East London, South Africa.

A memorial service was held at Auburn United Methodist Church on April 22, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions will be welcomed by the Auburn University Foundation, designated for the Shelby D. and Karen H. Worley Professorship in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Auburn University. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Community Market Food Pantry, located at 3810 C Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801.

RICHARD “DICK” HARRINGTON SR.

Richard “Dick” Francis Harrington Sr., 95, passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2024.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1928, in Nyack, New York, during the Great Depression to Walter Jeremiah Harrington Sr. and Marie McLaughlin Harrington. He was the seventh of 10 children and the last survivor of his siblings.

In 1950, Dick enlisted in the Navy, proudly serving aboard the USS Tanager (AM-385) minesweeper. On the day he left to serve, his mother placed a cross necklace around his neck as a symbol of faith and protection that he never removed to this day.

While docked in Charleston, South Carolina, he met Kitty, the love of his life. Together they built a life they adored in Charleston.

A devout Catholic, Dick’s love for God, family and country was unwavering. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather (“Papa”) and friend. He loved Notre Dame football and the LA Dodgers. He spent his career working for the Youngblood Company in North Charleston, eventually becoming the owner until his retirement. After retiring, he dedicated 25 years as a volunteer at Saint Vincent DePaul Society, East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) and the soup kitchen.

Dick was preceded in death by his beloved parents, all nine siblings, his cherished wife of 65 years, Catherine “Kitty” Bean Harrington, and his grandson, Richard “Richie” Francis Harrington III.

Dick is survived by his three sons, Richard Francis Harrington Jr. (Anna-Marie), Stephen Thomas Harrington and Paul William Harrington; six grandchildren, Amy Harrington Behbooei (Moe), Adam Harrington, Georgie Harrington, Luke Harrington, Jack Harrington, and Lia Harrington; beloved niece Marie McManus, who took him on a recent car road trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to conquer his 50th state; Bill Brown, Dick’s bird-watching companion of over 40 years; Peggy Youmans, Dick and Kitty’s Friday night supper club buddy of many decades; and many other loving extended family members.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. ET at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home & Cremation Chapel, located at 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A Mass Service will be Friday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. ET at Stella-Maris Roman Catholic Church, located at 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482, followed by Interment at 11:30 a.m. ET at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Thomas Epting Faith Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Greenville, 630 East Washington Street, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29601, or online at www.thomasfaithfund.org.

DEBORAH ANN JAMES

Deborah Ann James of Auburn and Montgomery went home to be with her Lord Jesus on April 11, 2024, in Montgomery. Miss James was born Oct. 22, 1957, in Auburn.

Deborah’s life was a singularly extraordinary one. At the young age of four, her life was touched by God’s “mighty Spirit,” and from that day forward, the hand of God in her life was clearly seen by all who came into contact with her through school, junior college courses and throughout her adult life. Her smile and hug could instantly cheer and comfort the troubled heart.

She graduated from Auburn High School and was voted Most School Spirit. She was an active member of Lakeview Baptist in Auburn and Auburn United Methodist, and later Montgomery Christian Fellowship and Frazer Methodist in Montgomery.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Lt. Col. Louie Webb James, her mother, Meriam Nobles James, and her brother, Judge Drayton Nobles James (Billie), Birmingham.

She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy “Dottie” James Parker (Chief Justice Tom), Montgomery; Carolyn James Nelson (Howard) and his sister Carolyn McNeese, Birmingham; and Katherine James Parson (Dave), Atlanta, and other family members: Gov. Fob James (Bobbie); Tim James (Angela); Fob James III (Beth); Patrick James (Shannon); Dora James (Cal, deceased); Sidney James Nakhajvan (Behzad); Calvin James (Ashley); Kathryn Aimee James Reese (Jeffrey); Braxton Counts (Toni); Ebb Counts (Chrissy); Ed James (Linda); and Susan James Anderson (John). She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and their families: Tracy James Fitzpatrick (Bebo) and Will and Kate; James Westcott Samford (Abnous) and Cameron and Winn; Christopher Drake Samford (Shawna) and Mackenzie; Kristen Marie Parson Whitmire (Kirk) and Kaylen and Keira; Howard Bernard Nelson III (Jennifer) and Drew, Alex, and Carter; and Lewis Bentley Nelson (Kelly) and Lewie, Charlie and James.

A celebration of Deborah’s life was held at Frazer Church on April 23, with Dr. John Ed Mathison officiating. Burial followed at private family graveside service in Auburn. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her memory to Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse, designated for Israel (www.samaritanspurse.org., P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607).

BILLY JOE BELL

Billy Joe Bell, 83, died April 11, 2024, in San Jose, California. He was born Feb. 10, 1941, in Auburn to Willie Eugene and Thelma Essman Bell. He grew up in Opelika, attended Beauregard Elementary School and graduated from Opelika High School in 1960, where he was on the football and wrestling teams.

In 1964, he was hired as a material handler by Perfection Plastics, Data Tech Division, in Opelika. Within one year, he was promoted to supervisor, where production had increased by 20%. In 1967, he was transferred to California as molding manager for the new plant. He remained active in the plastics industry throughout his career, which extended to plant manager and consultant to start up operations.

His love for horses began at the age of 12, when his dad gave him a mare named Mollie. When he was older, he purchased other horses and even herded cattle for his neighbor while in high school. His love for horses was only surpassed by his love for his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Roger Dale Bell and Ronny Dewayne Bell.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; children, William Eric Bell of Atlanta, Eula Janean Bell of Valley, Robert Anthony Bell of Patterson, California, Jennifer Lynn Remo of Tracy, California, and Deanna Marie Knight of San Jose, California; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Bell Martin (G.L) of Opelika and other family members and friends.

A graveside service was held April 20 at Rosemere Cemetery in Opelika, with Dr. Chip Jackson officiating and Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.

JOHN D. KENNEDY SR.

John David Kennedy Sr., 85, of Auburn passed away peacefully in his home on April 15, 2024. Born on June 2, 1938, in Chisolm, Alabama, he was the son of John Carter Kennedy and Lucille Blackstone Kennedy.

John served in the Air Force for two years. He was a devoted member of Southside Baptist Church, Heritage Baptist Church and most recently Lakeview Baptist Church. He was a passionate fan of racing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nelda Hayles Kennedy; children, Brenda Kennedy, David (Erica) Kennedy and Melissa (David) Rohling; grandchildren, Chloe (Arthur) Potts, Jordyn Kennedy, Madison Kennedy, John Daniel Rohling, Sawyer Rohling, Chapman Rohling and Crawford Rohling; great-grandchildren, Adeline Potts and Ophelia Potts; and brother, Paul (Linda) Kennedy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Minerva Roberti, Mary Jo Wells, and Julia Rushton.

A Celebration of Life service was held April 18 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama, with a graveside service April 19 at Lottie New Home Cemetery in Lottie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Compassus Hospice of Auburn, 333 Samford Village Court, Suite B, Auburn, AL 36830; or Lottie New Home Cemetery, 59055 Lottie Road, Atmore, AL 36502.