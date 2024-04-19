The Fox coffee shop now open for business

BY NICHOLAS YOUNG

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — On April 15, downtown Auburn saw the doors open for a new coffee shop, The Fox. This newest addition to the scene is brought to you by a set of familiar faces, Richard and Crystal Tomasello, owners of the popular coffee shop and bookstore Well Red, located on Opelika Road.

The new coffee shop is located at 124 Tichenor Ave., in the building that was once occupied by Coffee Cat, which closed its doors on March 31. Maddie Corbeau, owner of Coffee Cat, reached out to the Tomasellos about taking over the spot after deciding to pursue other endeavors. Crystal described how her and Richard’s personal relationship with Corbeau made this transition extra meaningful.

“We’re just really excited that she thought enough of us to contact us,” Crystal said. “We think Maddie is wonderful. She helped us when we first opened Well Red and did a lot of behind-the-scenes work.”

Crystal said it was an honor that Corbeau believed she and her husband would be great candidates to replace her shop.

“She trusts us to be able to make a space that is comfortable for everybody from all walks of life. It’s a huge compliment.”

For those wondering what this new coffee shop will entail, Crystal noted this location will not simply be another Well Red. Unlike Well Red, The Fox will not sell books or serve alcohol but will feature “touches of Well Red” through it’s focus on coffee and baked goods. Crystal said while The Fox will have some elements of Well Red, she plans for the new shop to be “something different on its own.”

Crystal believes that differentiating the shops will allow her and Richard to express themselves in a variety of unique ways. “You’ll see elements of Richard and Crystal’s personality — you’re going to get to know us a little bit better through all three places.”

In addition to The Fox, the Tomasellos are set to open a second Well Red location on Donahue Drive in June. Managing three local businesses may seem like a handful to some, but Crystal says the effort she and her husband put forward is well worth it.

“You do get tired, but that’s part of being a business owner, and it’s something that we get to choose to do, and I’d say we’re pretty lucky. You will not find Richard and me complaining — we’re just going to smile. The fact that the community has embraced us so much, it’s just a gift.”

Crystal noted that the process of constructing and opening the original Well Red location amid the 2020 pandemic gave them insight for opening future businesses.

“It just allowed us to work out the kinks at a slower pace, and I feel like we’re at a really good rhythm right now,” she said. “I feel like we’re going to know a lot of those procedures that we had to learn at the beginning of Well Red.”

Impacting the community is one of the main objectives for the Tomasellos, Crystal wants The Fox to be a meaningful spot for customers..

“I hope it’s someone’s favorite coffee shop and that we can make a mark on some [students] while they’re here, and for the locals, I hope the same.”