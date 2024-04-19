Letter to the Editor: Remember the Vietnam veterans

OPINION — I would like to bring to your attention and to the attention of your readers that the upcoming April 30, 2024 marks the 49th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

It is important to remember the lives of those men and women who died for our country and remember the lives of those soldiers who served in country during this dark period of American history’

These returning military veterans are the only American soldiers who were never formally welcomed home from an American war as a group.

The fiftieth anniversary of the end of that war will take place on April 30, 2025, a date which is rapidly approaching,

As these returning veterans were never formally welcomed home and celebrated as a cadre of young men and women, I believe that it is now time to welcome them home as senior citizens.

Also, we should not forget to honor and show respect for the few remaining parents who have survived their fallen children who served so gallantly during that war,

These parents presently range in age from the mid eighties to being centenarians.

I believe that April 30, 2025, would be the perfect occasion to recognize these selfless men and women for their sacrifices to our country and for their bravery,

Remember that their sons’ and daughters’ names are inscribed on the Vietnam War Memorial.

April 30, 2025, is rapidly approaching! How should our Nation honor our “returning” Vietnam veterans and the Gold Star family members? How should our nation celebrate?

How will our Country honor these selfless individuals?

Charles M. Hendrix, DVM, PhD

Vietnam Era Veteran

Auburn, Alabama

Opelika mayor proclaims March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day

(Left photo) Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, right, presented a resolution to Billy Cooper, left, and other Vietnam veterans (right photo) commemorating March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day.