Civic Chorale to perform in spring concert on April 28

CONTRIBUTED BY THE

ESAT ALABAMA CIVIC CHORALE

EAST ALABAMA — The East Alabama Civic Chorale, sponsored by The East Alabama Arts Association, invites the community to attend its Spring Concert on Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Opelika.

The concert of choral classics presented by the 55-voice choir will be accompanied by chamber orchestra and piano.

“We are so very excited to present this concert to our community,” Dale Peterson, director of the East Alabama Civic Chorale said. “These pieces are considered ‘masterworks’ of choral literature. They have stood the test of time and are as popular today as ever. In fact, I believe if you would ask choral directors their favorite choral pieces, many if not most of their selections, are included in our concert.”

From a typical Handel Chorus, to Bach’s beautiful Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, to the rousing The Heavens Are Telling from Haydn’s Creation, to choruses from Mendelssohn’s Elijah, Brahms’ Requiem, Faure’ Cantique de Jean Racine and Forrest’ emotionally evoking Good Night, Dear Heart, this music of substance on subjects of substance is representative of the best in choral music.

The concert will conclude with four well-known African-American spirituals arranged by legends in that field. The selections are God’s Gonna Set this World on Fire and Ride On, King Jesus, both arranged by Moses Hogan; Poor Man Lazrus arranged by Jester Hairston and William Dawson’s setting of Soon-Ah Will Be Done.

Brad White is the assistant conductor of the Chorale and Liza Weisbrod is the collaborative pianist. The concert is free and open to the public. An opportunity will be given to those attending to donate to help defray the costs of the concert.

Trinity Presbyterian Church is located at 1010 India Road in Opelika.