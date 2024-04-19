COMMUNITY CALENDAR

QUARTERLY GSEA MEETING

Saturday, April 20

11 a.m. to noon

Museum of East Alabama

121 N. 9th St., Opelika

Program: Seeking Summerville by Sid Harden

Mankind has always been fascinated by stories of communities such as Camelot and Shangri-La which provoke images of a magical land shrouded in the mists of time. These mythical locations never existed but another idyllic village, the community of Summerville, did exist for several decades in East Central Alabama.

In 1838 Robert S. Hardaway and 10 other influential men from Columbus, Georgia established a healthy and peaceful summer retreat for their families near the current Russell County — Lee County line on Summerville Road.

Harden is a semi-retired public school educator with 45 years of experience. He is currently employed as an adjunct instructor at Auburn University for the Department of Educational Foundations, Leadership and Technology. He is also a board member of the Genealogical Society of East Alabama and has contributed several articles to Tap Roots. His latest article is in this issue: Dr. Stephen Miles Ingersoll, “A Ruling Spirit”. He and his wife Janice live on Lake Harding.

Admission is free and the public is invited. The public is invited.

EVENTS

ART SHOW SUBMISSION DEADLINE

The Auburn Arts Association will accept artists’ submissions through Friday, April 19, for the 19th Annual Juried Art Show and Preview Reception, to be held April 25, at the historic Nunn-Winston House in Auburn. Visit auburncityfest.com for a registration link.

THE OLD 280 BOOGIE @ STANDARD DELUXE

Standard Deluxe will host The Old 280 Boogie on Friday, April 19, from 4 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event, which will be held at 1015 Mayberry Ave. in Waverly, features a live music lineup, art, food and fun. For ticket information, visit StandardDeluxe.com.

APL HOSTS TWO EARTH DAY EVENTS

The Auburn Public Library will celebrate Earth Day with two events. On Saturday, April 20, kids of all ages are invited to participate in a variety of eco-friendly crafts and activities from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Youth Room. On Monday, April 22, APL will host an Earth Day movie matinee featuring the film “Wall-E” from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. These events are free and open to the public. For more information, send an email to libraryevents@auburnalabama.org or call (334) 501-3296.

OPELIKA LIBRARY HOSTS EARTH DAY EVENT

The Opelika Public Library will host an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Special Programs Room. Participants will paint planters, plant seeds and make seed bombs. All ages are welcome to the free event. For more information, email library@opelika-al.gov or call (334) 705-5380.

TASTE OF THE TOWN

Local chefs and caterers will showcase a tasting of their favorite dishes at the annual Taste of the Town on Tuesday, April 23, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Museum of East Alabama in downtown Opelika. Proceeds from the fundraiser provide for repairs and upkeep of the museum, located at 121 South Ninth St. Tickets cost $30 and are available at the museum or online at eastalabama.org. For more information, call (334) 749-2751.

JURIED ART SHOW

Thursday, April 25, is the date set for the 19th Annual Juried Art Show and Preview Reception presented by the Auburn Arts Association, the Auburn CityFest Committee and Auburn/Opelika Tourism. The reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the historic Nunn-Winston House on the grounds of Kiesel Park in Auburn. Food and drinks will be provided, and more than $1,000 in awards will be presented. This event is free to the public.

BO BIKES BAMA KICKOFF PARTY

Bo Bikes Bama will host a kickoff party on Friday, April 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Red Clay Brewing Company in Opelika. The event will feature a performance by Gretsch Lyles & The Modern Eldorados, as well as food and drinks. Bo Bikes Bama, an annual charity ride to raise money for disaster recovery and preparedness in Alabama, is set for Saturday, April 27. For more information, visit www.bobikesbama.com.

AUBURN CITYFEST

The 23rd Auburn CityFest will take place Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kiesel Park, and this year’s theme is “Space Adventures.” The rain or shine event will live music, interactive events and more than 100 arts and crafts, food and nonprofit vendors. CityFest is free and open to the public. For more info, visit auburncityfest.org.

AUBURN LIBRARY BOOK SIGNING

The Auburn Public Library will host local children’s book author Dr. Sarah “Mimsy” Odom on Saturday, April 27, who will read from her book, “Xantu Learns to Read,” at Family Story Time, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Odom has written a series of children’s books using her grandson as her muse. She also writes devotional and journal motivational books. In addition to her writing, she is the president and chief executive officer for a student educational and motivational consulting company.

MAD HATTER’S TEA PARTY

The Junior League of Lee County (JLLC) will host its annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Moore’s Mill Club Pavilion, located at 1957 Fairway Drive in Auburn. Proceeds enable the nonprofit JLLC’s mission of promoting volunteerism, developing women and improving the local community through effective action by trained volunteers. Spaces are limited — only 150 guests will be eligible to attend. Tickets are available online now at www.juniorleagueofleecounty.com.

GARDEN IN THE PARK

Keep Opelika Beautiful will host Garden in the Park on Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Opelika Municipal Park. The event will feature homemade and homegrown arts and crafts, a full schedule of entertainment and plenty of good food.

KENTUCKY DERBY DAY

The 16th Annual Kentucky Derby Day is set for Saturday, May 4. Gates open at 1 p.m. at Storybook Farms, located at 300 Cusseta Road in Opelika. The fundraising event, “where horses, fashion and philanthropy race to the finish line,” is the largest Kentucky Derby party in Alabama. Tickets are on sale online now at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/derby2024.

AUBURN LIBRARY AUTHOR SIGNING

The Auburn Public Library will host nine-year-old local children’s book author Della Gardner on Saturday, May 4, who will read from her debut book, “Cornflowers Life,” at Family Story Time, which starts at 9:30 a.m.

NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY

National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Alabama is offering the Family-to-Family Program, a virtual family education program (on Zoom) beginning May 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The free eight-week educational program is for families and significant others of people with a mental health condition, peer led by individuals who have been through similar situations. It provides information and strategies for taking care of the person you love. Registration is required. Email laurajnh@gmail.com or call 205-267-2986 for more information.

10th ANNUAL FISHING RODEO

Join Auburn Parks and Recreation at the lake at Auburn Technology Park South on Saturday, May 11, from 7 to 11 a.m. for the 30th Annual Fishing Rodeo. Register at auburnal.myrec.om. Every participant must be pre-registered — there will be no registration the day of the event. The cost is $5 per child. This event is for children 14 years of age and younger. Each child will be permitted to bring home five fish and must be accompanied by an adult. If you plan to take home fish, please bring a bucket. Door prizes will be given out to lucky participants and prizes will be awarded to the biggest and smallest fish caught in each age category and the most fish caught overall. For more info, contact Sarah Cook at scook@auburnalabama.org or call Auburn Parks and Recreation at 334-501-2930.

BEAUREGARD FIRE ANNUAL MEETING

The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual meeting on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika, AL 36804.

All residents of the Beauregard community and interested parties are encouraged to attend.

ZUMBA CLASSES

Zumba classes are held on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frank Brown Recreational Center in Auburn. Cost is $5 drop in, $25 for five classes and $40 for 10 classes. Register at auburnal.myrec.com.

ATTENTION ORCHID LOVERS

The East Alabama Orchid Society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Opelika Public Library in Meeting Room 2, located at the rear of the library next to the train mural. Anyone interested in growing orchids is encouraged to attend the meetings. There are orchid growers of all levels and abilities who meet to learn and discuss growing orchids from the members. At each meeting, members will bring their blooming plants to share with the group. For more information about the meetings, contact David Stanbury at: stanbdm@auburn.edu.

CHILDREN’S THEATRE SUMMER CAMP

Missoula Children’s Theatre, a world renowned children’s touring theatre for more than 50 years, will be back in Opelika for Summer Camp June 24-28. Registration is open to young people in K through 12th grades. Cost is $200, with a 10% discount for additional family members. Camp is limited to 60 campers, and every camper will be cast in the production of “Gulliver’s Travels in Space.” Register at www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com. For more information, contact Opelika Community Theatre by calling (334) 400-9660 or emailing opelikatheatrecompany1@gmail.com.