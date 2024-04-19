New Lutzie 43 sign posted on Grand National Parkway

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika, the Lutzie 43 Foundation and Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National have joined efforts to bring awareness to safe driving.

A new sign for the 43 Key Seconds Initiative was dedicated on April 11. The sign is located at the entrance to the resort on Grand National Parkway and is a prominent reminder for drivers to take 43 seconds to ensure a clear head, clear hands, clear eyes and click it before turning the car key.

“We are very appreciative of everyone who undertook this endeavor to honor Philip and position 43 Key Seconds to combat the issues of distracted, impaired and unsafe driving,” said Mike Lutzenkirchen. “The new signs will be a testament to the impact of No. 43 on this community.”

The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established by Lutzenkirchen after his son, Philip, lost his life as a passenger in a distracted, impaired and unsafe driving crash in 2014. Philip became a household name during his football career at Auburn University and was a huge impact on his community through service, leadership, mentorship and compassion.

The foundation exists to reduce the number of distracted driving incidents, ultimately diminishing the number of deaths caused by unsafe driving. The 43 Key Seconds Initiative is an effort to change poor driving behaviors, such as distracted, impaired, super speeding, not wearing seatbelts and unnecessary driving after midnight.

In addition, teen audiences need to understand that as passengers in a vehicle driven by a new, inexperienced teen driver, that their actions are as important as the driver in ensuring safe travel.

The Lutzie 43 Foundation also offers the PFL (Prepared for Life) Character Scholarship program. Established in Philip’s memory, the program equips outstanding young adults the tools needed to leave a lasting legacy. It’s awarded annually to those who have demonstrated outstanding character in the areas of service and leadership.