Providence Baptist will host Choir Reunion Concert May 5

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

BEAUREGARD — A Church Choir Reunion Concert will be held on Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at the West Campus of Providence Baptist Church. The event is free, and everyone is invited.

This concert will be a part of the weekend celebration honoring Dr. Thomas R. Smith, who is completing 50 years as music minister at Providence. Including both current members of the current church choir and former members who are returning, there will be over 110 singers participating. The Reunion Choir will present a variety of sacred music from anthems to spirituals.

Included in the Reunion Choir’s repertoire will be “O Come, Let Us Sing to the Lord” by Joseph M. Martin, “I Love You, Lord” arranged by Jay Rouse, “Standing on the Promises” by Gordon Young, “He Never Failed Me Yet” by Robert Ray, “Look to the Rose” by Joseph M. Martin, “Ev’ry Time I Feel the Spirit” arranged by Moses Hogan, “No More Night” and “I Bowed on My Knees” arranged by Camp Kirkland, “Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal” arranged by Shaw-Parker, “Written in Red” arranged by Robert Sterling, “Boundless Love” arranged by Camp Kirkland, “Free At Last” adapted by T. R. Smith, “How Great Thou Art” arranged by Jay Rouse and “Lord, Be Glorified” arranged by Tom Fettke.

Accompanists will include Suzanne Harris, current pianist, Deana Stone, former pianist, and Michael Smith, former organist. In addition, there will be instrumental pieces played by Harris, Smith and Pam Morris (trumpet).

Providence Baptist Church is a growing rural church in the Beauregard Community of Lee County pastored by Dr. Rusty Sowell.