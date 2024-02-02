Prepare a delicious homemade Valentine’s Day meal

BY ANN CIPPERLY | FOR THE OBSERVER

On Valentine’s Day, what better way to express love and caring than gathering the family around the table for a homemade meal with a yummy dessert. Since Valentine’s Day is on a Wednesday night this year, plan ahead and prepare the dishes ahead. If you have church activities to attend on Wednesday night, then plan to celebrate over the weekend. Make it fun for the entire family to enjoy, and let children help with the dessert.

While it is nice to dine out, restaurants often get booked quickly, and it can be too expensive to include the entire family for an elegant dinner, especially if several courses are served. After planning the menu, grocery shop early. Take the time to set an attractive table the day before. Bring out candles or tealights to light before sitting down for the meal.

When our children were growing up, we would have a Valentine’s Day meal at home. While I would prepare a favorite dessert, I would also give each one a small heart shaped box with cookies or candy for another day.

Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies with Almond Glaze are attractive for Valentine’s Day. Children can help by dropping the raspberry preserves in the center of each cookie. The cookies also freeze well.

The Peanut Butter Dipped Cocoa Bon Bons recipe was a favorite from the late Lee Cannon, who was known for years as Auburn’s best hostess. Lee loved to entertain and was known for her eggnog parties during the holidays. She wrote a couple of cookbooks for Southern Living.

I took many photos of events at her home. One time Lee called me to visit when she was in the kitchen with someone who had worked at the magazine. A huge pot of simmering fruit for jam was on the stove with a cloud of steam above it. I took a few photos but didn’t stay for the entire process as there was a great deal of activity.

Lee shared the bon bons recipe years ago. While it is tasty, note that the peanut butter coating is made from flavored chips. You could substitute chocolate chips if you prefer a rich chocolate taste.

If you don’t have much time for baking, you can assemble a dessert with purchased items. Slice a homemade or purchased pound cake and cut slices into heart shapes. Place a slice on small plate and top with a scoop of ice cream and sliced strawberries or chocolate sauce. Another option is topping one or two chocolate chip cookies or sugar cookies with a scoop of ice cream and sliced strawberries. It is even better if the cookies are slightly warmed.

When looking over main dishes to suggest, I kept changing my mind on recipes, thinking children wouldn’t like them. Then I remembered our kids ate what we ate. They learned to like all kinds of foods at an early age and enjoyed trying something new.

I remember being surprised one time when our youngest son was in grammar school and ordered lobster mousse at a restaurant. I explained to him what it was going to be, but he still ordered it and enjoyed the dish. Later, he became a chef and then a food service director.

To keep the menu simple, serve a hearty entrée, salad and dessert. For hearty appetites include a bread, and you can purchase wonderful breads from local bakers. Recipes for a variety of main dishes are included, and all except one can be prepared ahead. Some people only want steak for special occasions, and there is a recipe for a special strip steak and potatoes.

Nealey Dozier Thompson, who grew up in Opelika, has had an amazing career in foods in California and then in Atlanta. She attended the New School of Cooking in Los Angeles, worked for the Cooking Channel and taught cooking classes in Atlanta, becoming the director and executive chef. Her Shrimp and Grits is a wonderful dish for Valentine’s Day.

The Winter Salad recipe is from Janet Bartlet, who was a church hostess and owner of Cock of the Walk, which is now the location of Botanic. Janet still enjoys cooking for her family. This salad is made with an apple, pear, cranberries and nuts mixed with fresh greens in a poppy seed dressing.

The yummy pear salad with raspberry cream is from Sally McCormick. Sally and her husband, Tom, moved to Auburn several years ago. Tom had been a colonel and was one of the UN’s inspectors for weapons sent to Iraq. Since Tom passed away, Sally has stayed active in church.

On Valentine’s Day, take time to do something special for those you love. As tantalizing aromas drift throughout the house, it will be a pleasing reminder of the delicious supper being prepared for a relaxing evening at home with good food. Cap the evening with mugs of Hot Vanilla Drink.

PEAR SALAD WITH

RASPBERRY CREAM

Sally McCormick

¾ cup sour cream

¼ cup raspberry preserves

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1/8 tsp. Dijon mustard

4 firm, ripe pears

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 head Bibb lettuce, torn

1 small head romaine lettuce, torn

½ cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese

6 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled

½ cup fresh raspberries

To make dressing, whisk together first 4 ingredients; set aside. Peel pears, if desired, quarter and brush with lemon juice.

Arrange lettuce on 4 plates; place pear quarters over lettuce. Drizzle with dressing; sprinkle with cheese, bacon and raspberries.

WINTER SALAD

Janet Barlett

This is always a hitwhen I make it.

½ cup white sugar

½ lemon juice

2 tsp. diced onion

1 tsp. Dijon style prepared mustard

½ tsp. salt

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 Tbsp. poppy seeds (optional)

1 large or 2 small head romaine lettuce, torn into bite size pieces

4 oz. shredded Swiss cheese

1 cup cashews or slivered almonds

½ cup dried cranberries

1 apple, diced

1 pear, diced

In a blender or food processor combine sugar, lemon juice, onion, mustard and salt. Process until well blended. With machine still running add oil in a slow steady stream until mixture is thick and smooth. Add poppy seeds and process just a few seconds.

In a large serving bowl, toss together the romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, cashews, cran-berries, apple and pear. Pour dressing over salad just before serving.

SHRIMP AND GRITS

Nealey Dozier

Thompson

Can be prepared ahead and reheated

For the grits:

4 cups milk

1 cup stone ground grits

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. butter

For the shrimp:

1 1/2 lbs. peeled and deveined shrimp

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1 lemon, cut in half

For the gravy:

6 slices bacon, diced

2 Tbsp. butter

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/2 cup white wine (can use chicken broth if you don’t use wine in cooking)

1 cup chicken stock

Kosher salt, to taste

Thinly sliced green onions, for garnish (optional)

Grits:

Bring milk to a gentle boil in a heavy sauce pan. Add grits and reduce heat to medium low. Whisk occasionally at first, then whisk more frequently as grits begin to thicken, watching carefully to make sure the bottom of the pot does not scald. Cook until grits are thick and creamy, about 45 minutes to an hour. Add salt and butter, adjusting to personal taste. Meanwhile, prepare the shrimp and gravy.

Shrimp:

Sprinkle shrimp with Old Bay seasoning and juice of one half a lemon. Set aside.

Gravy:

Heat a large fry pan over medium-high heat. Cook until bacon is brown and almost crispy (but not quite), about 12 minutes. Remove bacon from pan and set aside. Drain bacon grease except for 2 tablespoons. Lower heat to medium, add shrimp (in batches if necessary) and sauté, flipping once, until pink and cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove shrimp with their cooking liquids. Squeeze with juice of remaining lemon half ;set aside.

Heat butter in the same pan over medium to medium-high until melted. Add onions and sauté until tender, about seven minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Sprinkle flour over onions and cook until it is absorbed, about 1 more minute. Add wine and reduce until the mixture is thickened. Add chicken stock and continue cooking until the gravy reaches your desired consistency, about 5 minutes. Season with kosher salt, to taste. Return bacon and shrimp with its juices to the pan and reheat shrimp. Adjust seasoning as necessary.

To serve:

Spoon grits into bowls. Pour shrimp and gravy on top and garnish with sliced green on-ions.

To reheat, add a little chicken stock to the grits and/or gravy and warm over medium-low heat. Serves four.

ALLISON’S RICOTTA STUFFED CHICKEN BREASTS IN

MARINARA SAUCE

2 large chicken breasts

15 oz. ricotta cheese

1 egg

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. Italian seasoning blend

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

1 jar marinara sauce or use homemade sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Pound out chicken breasts to make them about ¾ to 1 inch thick.

In a small bowl, mix together ricotta cheese, egg and oregano. Salt and pepper chicken breast on both sides. Add oregano to chicken.

Place chicken on 9 x 13 baking dish and place half the ricotta mixture on each chicken breast and fold it over. Pour the jar of marinara sauce over chicken and around the sides.

Cover in foil and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Take foil off and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese. Allow cheese to melt and/or until chicken is thor-oughly cooked through (165 degrees internal temperature).

Serve as is or with spaghetti noodles or spaghetti squash.

MANICOTTI WITH

BECHAMEL SAUCE

Gina Fromhold

1 box manicotti noodles, cooked

Spinach & Ricotta Filling:

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

5 oz. fresh baby spinach, optional

oz. container ricotta

1 cup or more grated mozzarella

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 large egg, beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

3 oz. prosciutto, finely chopped, optional

Heat oil in a heavy pot until hot, then sauté onion and garlic until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

Add spinach and sauté, stirring, until just wilted, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely.

Stir together remaining ingredients; stir into spinach mixture. Stuff cooked manicotti shells with filling.

Bechamel Sauce:

1½ Tbsp. unsalted butter

1½ Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups whole milk

1/4 tsp. salt

Pinch of nutmeg

1/3 cup grated Parmesan or Pecorino cheese

Garnish: Chopped cherry tomatoes or canned diced tomatoes, drained, and chopped parsley

Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over moderate heat. Whisk in flour and cook, whisking, two minutes. Add milk in a stream, whisking, and bring to a boil over high heat, whisking constantly (sauce will thicken).

Reduce heat and simmer, whisking occasionally, two minutes, then whisk in salt, pepper and nutmeg. Remove from heat and whisk in cheese.

Place enough Bechamel Sauce in baking pan to cover the bottom. Place stuffed manicotti shells over sauce; drizzle with remaining sauce.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Can be prepared ahead and baked. Garnish with chopped tomatoes and parsley, if desired.

EASY CROCK-POT

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

Heather Cummings

Serve over spaghetti noodles with cheese

8 chicken tenders (or 4 boneless breasts)

1/2 small onion, diced

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 small can tomato sauce

1 small can mushrooms, drained

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. basil

2 bay leaves

Combine all ingredients in crock-pot and cook on high 4 to 5 hours or on low 6 to 8 hours. Serve over thin spaghetti and top with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, if desired.

NY STRIP STEAK WITH ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES AND BACON

Jay Lamar

½ lb. thick-cut bacon, sliced in ¼ in pieces

1 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 New York strip steak (at least 1 ¾ inch thick)

Salt and pepper

1 lb. fingerling potatoes, cut in quarters lengthwise

1 garlic clove, crushed

½ Tbsp. fresh thyme, picked

½ Tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped

1 Tbsp. chives, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Heat cast iron skillet on medium heat.

Add sliced bacon and ½ Tbsp. olive oil to cast iron, keep to one half of pan.

Coat steak with ½ Tbsp. of olive oil, salt, and pepper.

When bacon begins to crisp, add steak to the opposite side of pan.

Increase pan heat to medium high and add potatoes and garlic, tossing them with the ba-con.

Flip steak and sear second side for 1 minute.

Toss potatoes again and move to oven for 10 minutes or until desired steak temperature is reached.

Take steak out to rest and increase oven temperature to 450 degrees.

Toss in thyme and rosemary and spread potatoes out to a thin layer and return to the oven for another 10 minutes, or until potatoes are golden and begin to crisp. Remove pan from oven and drain any excess fat that has collected.

Slice steak and return to pan, sprinkle with parsley and chives.

RASPBERRY THUMBPRINT COOKIES WITH ALMOND GLAZE

Susan Housel

2/3 cup sugar

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 tsp. almond extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup seedless raspberry jam (or seedless jam of your choice)

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 1/2 tsp. almond extract

2 to 3 tsp. water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix sugar, butter and extract. Beat until creamy.

Reduce speed and add flour, beating until well mixed. Shape into one-inch balls. Place on parchment paper on cookie sheet. Use thumb to make indentation in center of each, then fill indentations with jam.

Bake for 14 to 18 minutes or until the edges are light brown. Let cool briefly, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Mix glaze. Drizzle over cooled cookies.

LEE CANNON’S PEANUT BUTTER DIPPED COCOA BON BONS

2 (3 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, room temperature

1 Tbsp. milk

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/3 cup cocoa

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup finely chopped nuts

2 cups (12 oz.) peanut butter flavored chips

2 Tbsp. shortening

Beat cream cheese and milk until fluffy. Blend in sugar, cocoa and vanilla. Stir in nuts. Chill until firm to handle easily. Shape into ½-inch balls. Place on waxed paper. Chill 3 to 4 hours.

In double boiler, stir peanut butter chips and shortening until melted. Dip balls in the pea-nut butter mixture. Place on waxed paper. Chill. Store in cool place. Makes 3 ½ dozen.

WHITE CHOCOLATE

COVERED OREO BALLS

Susan Housel

One package Oreos

8 oz. container whipped cream cheese

One pkg. white chocolate bark

Use food processor to make Oreo crumbs.

Use mixer to combine Oreo crumbs and whipped cream cheese.

Mix until ingredients form a large fudge ball. Chill in freezer.

Roll chilled dough into one-inch balls. Chill again to make the next step easier.

Dip balls into melted white chocolate. Place on cookie sheet, then let set in refrigerator or briefly in freezer.

Store in refrigerator until serving.

HOT VANILLA DRINK

Carol Pridgen

For each hot vanilla:

Microwave 1 cup milk and 2 or more tsp. sugar in a mug until hot (about 90 seconds). Stir in 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Top with a dollop of chocolate cream (recipe below) and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

Chocolate Cream:

In a medium bowl beat 1/2 cup whipping cream until frothy. Add 1 Tbsp. chocolate syrup. Continue beating until peaks form. Makes enough to top about 6 drinks.

RASPBERRY OR STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE PIE WITH CHOCOLATE GLAZE

Two 3 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 egg

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup fresh raspberries or strawberries

9-inch prepared graham cracker crust

Chocolate Glaze:

Two 1 oz. squares semi-sweet chocolate

¼ cup whipping cream

Extra raspberries or strawberries for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in condensed milk until smooth. Add egg, lemon juice and vanilla; mix well.

Arrange raspberries on bottom of graham cracker piecrust. Slowly pour cheese mixture over fruit. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool.

To make Chocolate Glaze, melt chocolate with whipping cream in saucepan over low heat. Top cheesecake with glaze. Chill. Garnish with extra berries.