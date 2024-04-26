Calendar of Events | April 25, 2024

BO BIKES BAMA KICKOFF PARTY

Bo Bikes Bama will host a kickoff party on Friday, April 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Red Clay Brewing Company in Opelika. The event will feature a performance by Gretsch Lyles & The Modern Eldorados, as well as food and drinks. Bo Bikes Bama, an annual charity ride to raise money for disaster recovery and preparedness in Alabama, is set for Saturday, April 27. For more information, visit www.bobikesbama.com.

AUBURN CITYFEST

The 23rd Auburn CityFest will take place Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kiesel Park, and this year’s theme is “Space Adventures.” The rain or shine event will feature live music, interactive events and more than 100 arts and crafts, food and nonprofit vendors. CityFest is free and open to the public. For more info, visit auburncityfest.org.

POETRY OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Opelika Public Library and the Coffee Shop will host a poetry open mic night on Saturday, April 27 at the Coffee Shop, located at 122 S. 8th St. in downtown Opelika. Everyone is welcome to listen and/or perform their poetry and spoken word. The event will start at 7 p.m.

AUBURN LIBRARY BOOK SIGNING

The Auburn Public Library will host local children’s book author Dr. Sarah “Mimsy” Odom on Saturday, April 27, who will read from her book, “Xantu Learns to Read,” at Family Story Time, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Odom has written a series of children’s books using her grandson as her muse. She also writes devotional and journal motivational books. In addition to her writing, she is the president and chief executive officer for a student educational and motivational consulting company.

MAD HATTER’S TEA PARTY

The Junior League of Lee County (JLLC) will host its annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Moore’s Mill Club Pavilion, located at 1957 Fairway Drive in Auburn. Proceeds enable the non-profit JLLC’s mission of promoting volunteerism, developing women and improving the local community through effective action by trained volunteers. Spaces are limited — only 150 guests will be eligible to attend. Tickets are available online now at www.juniorleagueofleecounty.com.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Lee County’s Relay For Life, a community event to raise money and support those fighting cancer, is set for Friday, May 3, around the Lee County Courthouse square in downtown Opelika.This year’s theme is “Every Cancer, Every life.” Opening ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m. A solemn luminaria ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. Luminary bags can be purchased in advance or the night of Relay for $5 each.

GARDEN IN THE PARK

Keep Opelika Beautiful will host Garden in the Park on Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Opelika Municipal Park. The event will feature homemade and homegrown arts and crafts, entertainment and lots of good food. For more information, visit www.keepopelikabeautiful.com.

KENTUCKY DERBY DAY

The 16th Annual Kentucky Derby Day is set for Saturday, May 4. Gates open at 1 p.m. at Storybook Farms, located at 300 Cusseta Road in Opelika. The fundraising event, “where horses, fashion and philanthropy race to the finish line,” is the largest Kentucky Derby party in Alabama. Tickets are on sale online now at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/derby2024.

AUBURN LIBRARY AUTHOR SIGNING

The Auburn Public Library will host nine-year-old local children’s book author Della Gardner on Saturday, May 4, who will read from her debut book, “Cornflowers Life,” at Family Story Time, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Della spends most of her free time writing books for kids like herself because she “likes to make people happy!” She has been a regular library user since her first visit to Baby Story Time.

NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY

National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Alabama is offering the Family-to-Family Program, a virtual family education program (on Zoom) beginning May 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The free eight-week educational program is for families and significant others of people with a mental health condition, peer led by individuals who have been through similar situations. It provides information and strategies for taking care of the person you love. Registration is required. Email laurajnh@gmail.com or call 205-267-2986 for more information.

10th ANNUAL FISHING RODEO

Join Auburn Parks and Recreation at the lake at Auburn Technology Park South on Saturday, May 11, from 7 to 11 a.m. for the 30th Annual Fishing Rodeo. Register at auburnal.myrec.om. Every participant must be pre-registered — there will be no registration the day of the event. The cost is $5 per child. This event is for children 14 years of age and younger. Each child will be permitted to bring home five fish and must be accompanied by an adult. If you plan to take home fish, please bring a bucket. Door prizes will be given out to lucky participants and prizes will be awarded to the biggest and smallest fish caught in each age category and the most fish caught overall. For more info, contact Sarah Cook at scook@auburnalabama.org or call Auburn Parks and Recreation at 334-501-2930.

CHILDREN’S THEATRE SUMMER CAMP

Missoula Children’s Theatre, a world renowned children’s touring theatre for more than 50 years, will be back in Opelika for Summer Camp June 24-28. Registration is open to young people in kindergarten through 12th grades. Cost is $200, with a 10% discount for additional family members. Camp is limited to 60 campers, and every camper will be cast in the production of “Gulliver’s Travels in Space.” Register at www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com. For more information, contact Opelika Community Theatre by calling (334) 400-9660 or emailing opelikatheatrecompany1@gmail.com.

ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY ALUMNI

The Lee County Alumni of Alabama State University is holding a membership drive. Increased membership will allow the group to offer more scholarships and support financial and other vital needs for student success at ASU, as well as will foster a sense of pride, visibility and connection to the community. For more information, contact President Dwight E. Howard at (334) 745-7293.

ATTENTION ORCHID LOVERS

The East Alabama Orchid Society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Opelika Public Library in Meeting Room 2, located at the rear of the library next to the train mural. Anyone interested in growing orchids is encouraged to attend the meetings. There are orchid growers of all levels and abilities who meet to learn and discuss growing orchids from the members. At each meeting, members will bring their blooming plants to share with the group. For more information about the meetings, contact David Stanbury at: stanbdm@auburn.edu.

ZUMBA CLASSES

Zumba classes are held on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frank Brown Recreational Center in Auburn. Cost is $5 drop in, $25 for five classes and $40 for 10 classes. Register at auburnal.myrec.com.