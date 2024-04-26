Opelika Songwriters Festival will feature Sister Hazel

Sister Hazel’s first hit song, “All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts in 1997. The band is the Friday night headliner for the Opelika Songwriters Festival on May 17.

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Platinum-selling, iconic country/rock band, Sister Hazel, will bring its energetic show to the Opelika Songwriters Festival on Friday, May 17. Fans can expect a high energy performance with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs as well as popular fan favorites.

Single day tickets for Friday cost $65 and include the Student Showcase on the Community Stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by Auburn University Sonic Nation at 7 p.m. Sister Hazel will take the Main Stage at 9:45 p.m. At 11 p.m., John Emerald Distilling Company will host the Larry Mitchell Late Night Jam with festival artists. Tickets are on sale now at opelikasongwritersfestival.com.

Originating from Gainesville, Florida, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose wellspring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. The band’s hit song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997, and the success propelled their album to platinum status.

In its first showing on the country music charts, the group made a strong debut with “Lighter in the Dark” at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, No. 6 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart and No. 30 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart.

The band landed on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart again in 2018 and 2019 with Volumes I, II, III and IV of a clever EP compilation series titled “Elements.” In February 2018, “Water” landed on the Billboard Country Albums chart at No. 9 and at No. 2 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart, and Sister Hazel debuted on the most revered stage in country music, the Grand Ole Opry.

In September of 2018, “Wind” landed at No. 1 on iTunes country page and No. 11 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart. In February 2019, Vol. III, “Fire,” landed at No. 5 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart and No. 46 Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart. The collectible compilation series ended with “Earth” which again landed at on the charts at No. 15 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Album chart.

Living up to its fan-centered reputation, the band hosts annual events like “Hazelnut Hang,” that focuses on fan involvement. Sister Hazel was a pioneer in themed cruise experiences, co-founding “The Rock Boat,” a cruise featuring nonstop opportunities for fan/artist interaction. It has been equally attentive to connecting with audiences through social media. The band has shared the stage with country music superstars at the CMA Festival and Tortuga Music Festival, among others.

In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with “Lyrics for Life.” Founded by singer Ken Block and the band, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient care charities.

For more information about Sister Hazel, visit www.sisterhazel.com and follow the group on social media: @SisterHazelBand, Instagram/sisterhazelband and Facebook.com/SisterHazel. Add @SisterHazelBand to your Spotify and Pandora Playlists.

The Opelika Songwriters Festival, set for May 16-19, will feature more than 80 performances by 30-plus artists. For tickets and additional information visit www.opelikasongwritersfestival.com.