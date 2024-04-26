The Farm at Rocky Top’s ‘Hay Days’ is May 18, 19

BY KADIE VICK

FOR THE OBSERVER

SALEM — What better way to celebrate the blooming spring than exploring all the talented vendors during Hay Days at the Farm at Rocky Top, set for May 18 and 19.

The farm, located at 2910 Lee Road 145 in Salem, will be open both days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, with children under age four admitted free.

Jan Lawrence, owner of The Farm at Rocky Top said she started Hay Days because she enjoys hosting company.

“I like putting on events like this at the farm, where people from all over can come and enjoy not only an arts and crafts show but the facilities and the countryside,” she said, noting the previous events were in November 2014 and May 2023. “This is our third show. We’re gonna be here for the long haul, and we’re going to grow our arts and crafts festival.”

Lawrence said she wants Hay Days to become something that the community looks forward to.

“We try to get everybody excited from our excitement,” she said.

There will be more than 80 vendors at the event, offering a variety of arts and crafts items to explore. Hay Days will feature unique items and plenty of delicious edible treats.

“Jams, jellies, pickles, sourdough bread and cheese sticks, and there are a lot of wooden workpieces, stained glass and all kinds of stuff,” Lawrence said. “We have handmade pottery which is unbelievably beautiful.”

Hay Days present an opportune time to buy gifts for family and friends. Not only is the event an exciting and enjoyable way to spend a weekend, but participants also support local small businesses.

“It’s very important in these times to shop locally, because for most of these artists, this is their side hustle,” Lawrence said. “They have a full-time job but do this to bring in some extra money.”

The Farm at Rocky Top hosts a variety of other events throughout the year, including weddings, business and corporate events, a pumpkin patch, Country Christmas and more. For more information, visit www.thefarmatrockytop.com.