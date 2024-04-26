Family Fun Day connects local families to valuable resources

Last year’s Family Fun Day, hosted by the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, featured many different activities for families to participate in.

BY KADIE VICK

FOR THE OPELIKA OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — With summer break nearing, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office is hosting its second Family Fun Day with the goal of presenting the various resources in the area. It will occur on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Family Fun Day is held each April to coincide with Crime Victims Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month,” Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said. “This year we have partnered with The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, United Way and East Alabama Mental Health Prevention Services.”

Family Fun Day will be located at 2311 Gateway Dr. in Opelika. For more information or to take part email aamat@leecountyda.org or emi.ajero@eamhc.org.

For many families in the community, resources throughout the summer are important and needed. Family Fun Day allows families to learn about available programs and resources while having a great time.

“This event serves as a catalyst to educate, engage, and elevate our families,” Ventiere said. “We want families to have a day of fun while also having the opportunity to explore the many community partners serving and supporting Lee County families.”

Along with fun activities, live music, and food trucks, Family Fun Day will have information on resources, “that will meet a variety of needs from mental health, healthcare, prevention services, advocacy, academic, basic needs, elder care, substance abuse prevention, parenting education, tutoring, children’s activities and faith-based organizations,” Ventiere said.

Ventiere created The Lee County Helping Families Initiative (HFI) to improve local families by connecting them to the necessary resources.

“HFI seeks to provide prevention and intervention services aimed at eliminating the barriers to the child’s emotional, behavioral,and academic success by creating a network of support and referrals to each child and family participating,” she said.

The benefits of HFI inspired the idea for Family Fun Day to further involve and improve the resources for families in the community.

Ventiere said she believes crime prevention starts with awareness and strong, healthy families, and that she hopes to promote this.

For those who have suffered due to crime, The District Attorney’s Office has victim services, which, aids victims in finding community resources that fit their needs. Whether it be: counseling, financial assistance, transportation assistance, or job readiness and much more according to Ventiere.

“We know that the judicial process can be lengthy and confusing. The Victim Services Division hopes to help make this process as comfortable as possible,” Ventiere said. “Ultimately, this event is just to raise awareness and provide education on crime prevention and community resources in our area.”