21st Annual ‘Taste of Chocolate’ coming Jan. 23

BY ANN CIPPERLY

OPINION —

Every year, 27 members of the chapter look over their chocolate recipe collection and decide which ones they will prepare for this year’s Taste of Chocolate event. Every member prepares between 150 and 180 servings of their two or three chocolate desserts and donate them for the event to provide two yearly scholarships of $1,000 each to local students planning to become teachers.

During a two-year pause in the event, caused by the Covid pandemic, teachers donated their own funds to be able to provide the scholarships.

Current president Jerry Barber has been a member for 26 years and is serving as president for the second time. She was a teacher for 40 years, first in Lanett and then at Lee Scott Academy and other private schools while her husband was a coach.

When they had children, they came back to Opelika in 1978. Jerry taught at the high and middle schools, and in 1998 she worked at Southern Union to finish her teaching career. The Barbers have four sons and six grandchildren.

This year, Jerry is making a candy with pretzels and Rolo candy. Square pretzels are topped with a Rolo and baked until the candy melts. Then, each piece is topped with a pecan half. Another member made this specialty for years, and since it was popular, Jerry has taken over creating these for the event.

Over the years, Jerry has made many favorites. One was chocolate chip cookies with a mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup in the center. She also baked chocolate pies and had a chocolate fountain at the event.

“The Taste of Chocolate is a fabulous fundraiser, and we could not do it without the efforts of all 27 members,” said Jerry. “They make it wonderful with their expertise. We have it down to a fine art.”

Another member, Kay Spriggs, began teaching at Opelika High School in 1998 and currently works part-time at Morris Avenue School. Kay has been a member of the sorority for 25 years, serving as president of the chapter for two terms and as the immediate past president of the state board. This past summer, Kay was elected as Gulf Region President Elect, overseeing five states, Jamaica and Puerto Rico. She will be installed as president this summer at a conference in Atlanta.

Kay has been preparing chocolate desserts every year since the Taste of Chocolate began. One dessert she is making this year is White and Dark Chocolate Mousse served in disposable shot glasses with small spoons. Kay enjoys baking and especially enjoys making banana bread and pound cakes for her family. Kay and her husband, Ronnie, have two sons and a granddaughter.

Cake pops have been a popular choice for Anne Blake, who has been a member for 35 years. She has used yellow cake with chocolate or chocolate cake with chocolate frosting for making the pops. This year she is making Oatmeal Fudge Bars. Ann has two children, two stepchildren and “lots of grandchildren.”

Carolyn Moore, who has been a member for 23 years, continues to provide Chocolate Cherry Mice, her signature confection which is popular with children. She uses Hersey’s Chocolate Kisses and long-stemmed cherries for assembling the tasty treat. Carolyn also prepares other desserts.

Pat May has been creating delicious chocolate desserts every year of the event and has been a member for 50 years. Other members are creating luscious chocolate desserts, including fudge, nut clusters, brownies, cookies, cheesecake and much more.

On the night of the event, Betty Letlow and her committee decorate tables in the church fellowship hall. All members attend the event, which is well-organized, and they serve complimentary beverages to attendees. Ticket holders can dine there or select their chocolates in a box and take them home.

“We have had some ladies who have attended every event and enjoy fellowship with friends,” says Kay. “We enjoy visiting with those who attend.” Members of the teachers’ sorority around the state attend the event to offer their support.

At the first event in 2002, enough funds were raised for one $500 scholarship, and the same amount was awarded in 2003. From 2004 through 2015, a $1,000 scholarship was given each year. Three scholarships were presented in 2016, including one for $1,000 and two for $700 each with the addition of funds given in honor of member Jeanette Trammell, who passed away.

Since 2018, two $1,000 scholarships have been presented annually.

The 2023 recipients were Ginny Cox, a student at Beauregard High School who is attending Au-burn University, and Abigail (Abby) Dixon at Opelika High School, who is now attending Southern Union.

The Alpha Delta Kappa International Sorority was founded in 1947 by four women educators. Opelika’s chapter, Beta Xi, was formed in 1972. Its purpose is to recognize women educators who are strong and efficient, to build fraternal fellowships and to serve the community’s altruistic projects. Kay heard about the altruistic project at a Gulf Regional Conference in Augusta, Georgia. She presented the idea to Beta Xi sisters, and they converted it to fit the Opelika-Auburn community.

Tickets for Taste of Chocolate are only $10 and are available from any member of the Beta Xi chapter or at the door at the Trinity Church Fellowship Hall on Second Avenue in Opelika. The chocolate goodies can be enjoyed at the tasting or taken home. Complimentary coffee and other beverages are served.

“It is rewarding to all of us to be able to give back to these young adults as they go to college and are able to influence others’ lives as teachers,” said Jerry. “It is important our teachers’ organization helps to provide and grow. It is helpful that we can sponsor two $1,000 scholarships yearly.”

CHOCOLATE CHIP CHEESECAKE

Pat May

The original recipe is for a pie, but I make it in a 3-quart oblong pan so that I can cut it in small squares for the Taste of Chocolate.

3 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups (12-oz. pkg.) semisweet chocolate mini chips, divided

1 extra serving size packaged graham cracker crumb crust (9 oz.)

2 Tbsp. whipping cream

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Beat cream cheese and sugar in large bowl with mixer until well blended. Add eggs and vanilla; beat well. Stir in 1 and 2/3 cups small chocolate chips; pour into crust.

Bake 10 minutes. Without opening oven door, reduce temperature to 250 degrees. Continue baking 30 minutes or just until set. Remove from oven to wire rack. Cool completely. Cover; refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

Place remaining 1/3 cup chocolate chips and whipping cream in small microwave safe bowl and microwave on high 20 to 30 seconds or just until chips are melted and mixture is smooth when stirred. Cool slightly; spread over top of cheese pie. Refrigerate 15 minutes or until topping is set.

CHOCOLATE MINT CRISPS

Nancy Weatherman

1½ cups packed brown sugar

¾ cup butter, cubed

2 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. water

2 cups (12 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips

2 eggs

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1¼ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

3 pkg. (4.67 ounces each) mint Andes candies

In a heavy saucepan, combine brown sugar, butter and water. Cook and stir over low heat until butter is melted and mixture is smooth, stir in chocolate chips until melted. Remove from the heat.

Transfer to a bowl. Let stand for 10 minutes. With mixer on high speed, add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; add to chocolate mixture, beating on low until blended. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place three inches apart on lightly greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes or until edges are set and tops are puffed and cracked (cookies will be-come crisp after cooling).

Immediately top each cookie with a mint. Let stand for 1 to 2 minutes; spread over cookie. Remove to wire racks; let stand until chocolate is set and cookies are cooled. Makes 6-1/2 dozen.

CLOUD COOKIES

Carolyn Moore

2 egg whites, stiffly beaten

⅔ cup sugar

1 dash salt

1 cup chopped almonds

1 cup mini chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Fold sugar, salt, nuts and chips into egg whites. Drop by tea-spoons on well-greased cookie sheet. Put in oven and turn it off. Wait 2 ½ hours or overnight.

PEPPERMINT BARK

Carolyn Moore

12 oz. semisweet chocolate chips

12 oz. white chocolate chips

½ tsp. peppermint extract

2 Tbsp. crystal sprinkles

6 candy canes, crushed

Line a 9 x 13-inch baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. Add semisweet chocolate chips to a microwave-safe bowl. Melt for 20 second increments and mix until fully melted.

Pour melted semisweet chocolate chips onto prepared baking sheet. Spread evenly with the back of a spoon or spatula. Place in freezer for 10 minutes or until fully set.

Add white chocolate chips to a microwave-safe bowl and melt for 20 second increments and mix until fully melted.

Add peppermint extract to white chocolate chips and mix until extract is fully incorporated.

Allow white chocolate chips to cool for 5 minutes to prevent them from melting semisweet chocolate chips.

Pour melted white chocolate chips over semisweet chocolate chips. Spread evenly with the back of a spoon or spatula. Some of the chocolate may show through, but that is alright because it will be covered with toppings.

While the white chocolate is still sticky, sprinkle crystal sprinkles on top and then top with crushed candy canes.

Place in freezer for 10 minutes until fully set.

Once bark is set, break into pieces using hands, a sharp knife or the flat side of a meat tenderizer.

BUTTER PECAN TURTLE COOKIES

Betty Letlow

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sweet cream butter, soft

Mix with mixer and put into 13 x 9 x 2 pan. Spread evenly.

Add:

1 cup whole pecans

1 cup milk chocolate chips

2/3 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

Sprinkle the cup of pecans evenly over unbaked crust. Melt butter and brown sugar together and pour over the pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 22 minutes.

Remove from oven sprinkle chocolate chips over; allow to melt slightly and swirl over caramel. Cut into bars when cool.

WHITE AND DARK CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

Kay Spriggs

White Mousse:

1 pkg. (8 squares) Baker’s White Chocolate

1¼ cups whipping cream, divided

Microwave chocolate and ¼ cup cream in large microwaveable bowl on high for 2 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted. Cool for 20 minutes, stirring after 1 minute. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. Cool 20 minutes or until at room temperature, stirring occasionally.

Beat remaining cream (1 cup) in medium bowl with mixer until soft peaks form (do not over beat). Add half the whipped cream to chocolate mixture; stir with whisk until well blended.

Stir in remaining whipped cream. Spoon into 6 dessert dishes. Refrigerate two hours.

Dark Chocolate Mousse:

⅓ cup whipping cream

4 squares Baker’s semi-sweet chocolate

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tub (8 oz.) Cool Whip whipped topping, thawed, divided

Microwave cream in large microwaveable bowl on high 1 ½ minutes or until it comes to a boil.

Add chocolate; stir until completely melted. Blend in vanilla. Cool 5 minutes or until mixture comes to room temperature, stirring occasionally.

Add 2 cups Cool Whip (to chocolate mix); stir with whisk until well blended. Spoon into 6 dessert dishes.

Refrigerate one hour or until firm. Top with remaining Cool Whip just before serving.

ESPRESSO CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Mandi Edwards

3/4 cups unsalted butter

1 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup white sugar

1 egg plus 1 egg yolk, room temperature

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. salt

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup espresso powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

4 oz. dark chocolate, roughly chopped

Brown butter over medium heat, stirring constantly until butter begins to foam and turns a golden brown, emitting a nutty aroma. Take butter off the heat and allow to cool.

In a large mixing bowl combine cooled brown butter, brown sugar and white sugar. Beat until mixed together. Add egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract. Mix well.

In separate bowl mix together flour, espresso powder, salt and baking soda. Mix dry ingredients into wet until everything comes together. Fold in chocolate chunks. Do not over mix.

Refrigerate cookie dough for at least a half hour, or overnight.

When you are ready to bake cookies, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Use a 1 ounce cookie scoop to scoop the cookie dough out into balls, placing them 2 inches apart on the prepared sheet.

Bake for 11 minutes, or until edges are just golden brown and centers have puffed up but are still gooey.

Allow to cool before eating.

WHITE

CHOCOLATE

ALMOND BARK

Mandi Edwards

1 ¼ cups whole Blue Diamond smokehouse almonds

3 cups white chocolate melting wafers

3 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. almond extract

Sea salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Roast almonds on one baking sheet in preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until toasted, about 10 minutes. Roughly chop almonds.

Microwave white chocolate melting wafers and butter in a microwave-safe bowl on medium-high for one minute 30 seconds; stir. Microwave until completely melted, 20 to 30 seconds more. Add almond extract and stir until smooth. Stir in toasted almonds.

Spread chocolate mixture evenly onto second baking sheet. Lightly sprinkle with sea salt. Chill in the refrigerator until hardened, about 1 hour. Break into small pieces by hand.

CHOCOLATE CRUNCH PATTIES

Claire Plott

2 cups (12 oz.) butterscotch chips

1 cup (6 oz.) milk chocolate chips

1 ½ cups dry roasted peanuts

1 cup crushed thick ripple-cut potato chips

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine butterscotch and chocolate chips. Microwave at 50% power for 1 to 3 minutes or until softened, stirring after each minute. Stir until smooth. Add peanuts and potato chips; mix well. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Allow to harden.

Makes about 4 dozen.

PEPPERMINT

PATTIES

Claire Plott

¾ cup sweetened condensed milk

1 ½ tsp. peppermint extract

4 cups confectioner’s sugar

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

2 tsp. shortening

In a large mixing bowl, combine condensed milk and peppermint extract. Beat in enough confectioner’s sugar, a little at a time, to form a stiff dough that is no longer sticky. Form into 1 inch balls, then place on waxed paper and flatten with fingers to form patties. Let patties dry at room temperature for two hours, turning once.

In a medium saucepan over low heat, melt chocolate with shortening, stirring often. Remove from heat. Dip patties, one at a time, into chocolate by laying them on the tines of a fork and lowering the fork into the liquid. Let cool on waxed paper until set.

OATMEAL FUDGE BARS

Anne Blake

Crust and Topping:

¾ cup oats

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup flour

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

pinch of salt

6 Tbsp. butter, melted and cooled

Filling:

¼ cup flour

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. ground espresso powder

¼ tsp. salt

1 ½ cups chocolate chips

2 Tbsp. butter

1 egg

To make the crust and topping, line an 8×8 glass baking pan with parchment and coat with baking spray or melted butter.

Mix crust and topping ingredients in a large bowl. Use a fork to break up the lumps and to combine ingredients.

Reserve ¾ cup of mixture to be used later as the topping.

Bake at 325 degrees for 10 to 14 minutes, then cool for at least 15 minutes.

For the filing, melt chocolate and butter. Add egg and then stir in dry ingredients.

The chocolate mixture will be thick. Drop it in spoonfuls over crust and then spread it on top of the partially baked crust.

Top with reserved crumb topping. Gently press topping into the chocolate.

Bake at 325 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Let cool and cut into squares.

PEANUT BUTTER AND CHOCOLATE

NO-BAKE COOKIES

Ann Radavsky

2 cups sugar

½ cup milk

1 stick (8 Tbsp.) unsalted butter

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 Tbsp. pure vanilla extract

Large pinch kosher salt

Line a baking sheet with wax paper or parchment.

Bring sugar, milk, butter and cocoa to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, then let boil for 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Add the oats, peanut butter, vanilla and salt and stir to combine.

Drop teaspoonfuls of the mixture onto prepared baking sheet and let sit at room temperature until cooled and hardened, about 30 minutes.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to three days.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Blair Harris

2/3 cup shortening, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup chopped nuts

1 cup chocolate chips

Beat shortening, sugar, brown sugar, egg and vanilla in a mixing bowl until well combined. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a bowl and mix well. Fold in nuts and chocolate chips.

Drop by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until brown. Cool on wire racks. Makes 3 dozen.

OREO TRUFFLES

Carolyn Moore

36 Oreos (not double stuff)

8 oz. cream cheese

Chocolate bark (dark or white), melted

Topping (peppermint, white or chocolate icing)

Crush Oreos in the processor. Mix with cream cheese. Roll into bite-sized balls. Freeze for at least one hour. Dip into melted chocolate. Immediately add topping.

TRIPLE-DECKER

TOFFEE BARS

Kay Spriggs

48 saltine crackers (from 1 16-oz. pkg), divided

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup unsalted butter

1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

3 Tbsp. heavy whipping cream

2 Tbsp. light corn syrup

¼ tsp. Vanilla extract

1 cup (6 oz.) milk chocolate chips (from 1 11½ oz. pkg.)

1 tsp. flaky sea salt

Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides. Generously coat foil with cooking spray. Arrange 16 of the crackers in a single layer on prepared pan. Set aside.

Cook sugar and butter in a saucepan over low, stirring often, until sugar is dissolved and butter is melted, about 5 minutes. Stir in condensed milk, cream, corn syrup and salt.

Increase heat to medium; bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Simmer, stirring constantly, until mixture is thickened and darkened to a deep golden color, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove toffee mixture from heat, stir in vanilla.

Pour one-third of the toffee mixture (about ⅔ cup) over crackers in pan; using an offset spatula, gently spread into an even layer. Arrange 16 of the saltines evenly over toffee layer. Repeat layers with one-third toffee mixture and remaining 16 crackers. Finish with a layer of remaining toffee mixture on top. Let cool slightly, about 5 minutes.

Heat chocolate chips in a medium-size microwavable bowl on high until melted, 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Slowly pour melted chocolate over toffee; spread into an even layer. Let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with sea salt.

Transfer pan to refrigerator. Chill uncovered, until set, about 2 hours.

Remove from refrigerator. Using foil overhang as handles, gently lift bars from pan and transfer to a cutting board.

If desired, trim edges using a sharp knife. Slice into 25 (½ inch) square bars. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to a week.