On the Mark to undergo brief hiatus

By D. Mark Mitchell

Since the printing of the first Opelika Observer, I have written a weekly column about Opelika Athletics and Opelika sports.

Two weeks ago, OCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors informed me that I would no longer be allowed to broadcast Opelika Athletics on the radio. Although not employed by OCS, the school system can decide to change the announcers or stop the rights of the broadcast.

Two days prior to this news, I resigned as president of the Opelika All-Sports Booster Club.

Because of these occurrences and the school system’s choice to distance themselves from me, I am going to take a few weeks to evaluate these actions before making a decision concerning the future.

I will not be writing “On the Mark” during this time.

All of you know my LOVE for the city of Opelika and our school system. The majority of my life, I promoted the positive side of Opelika and our athletic program. I appreciate EACH of YOU that reached out. It’s humbling to know how many people care.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council. He can be followed on Twitter at VOICEOFTHEDAWGS.