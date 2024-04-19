Trinity Christian School rules at AISA state tennis championships

Sweeps boys and girls singles, team and doubles titles

Opelika’s Trinity Christian School tennis team captured the AISA Boys State Championship on Tuesday in Montgomery. Pictured above are Coaches Brenda Nell and Julia Gunter, Matthew Cornelius, Will Fisher, Cole Middleton, Nathanial Pitt, Micah Coxwell, Chip Odom, Alex Morris and Coach Mike Gunter. The Trinity team also took home several individual championships, including brother and sister Will and Caroline Fisher (pictured top row right), who each took home state titles for #1 singles; Will Fisher and Micah Coxwell (top row left), who took home the #1 doubles trophy; and Individual State Champions #4 Matthew Cornelius, #5 Chip Odom and State Runner Up #3 Nathanial Pitt (top row center).