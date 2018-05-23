STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE #: 2018-B-009

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF AIDA TRAU, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Aida Trau, deceased, having been granted to Allan C. Trau, this 14 th day of May 2018, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Allan C. Trau, Personal

Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

Legal Run 5/23, 5/30 & 6/6/2018