STATE OF ALABAMA
CASE #: 2018-B-009
LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
ESTATE OF AIDA TRAU, DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said Aida Trau, deceased, having been granted to Allan C. Trau, this 14 th day of May 2018, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.
Allan C. Trau, Personal
Representative
Jeffery A. Hilyer
334-745-2564
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 30
Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.
Legal Run 5/23, 5/30 & 6/6/2018
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
STATE OF ALABAMA